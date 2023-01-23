✕ Close Boris Johnson visits Ukraine amid fresh sleaze allegations

Operations at Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are “of increasing concern”, a nuclear watchdog said today.

Regulators are troubled by the continuing management and organisational problems at the Russian-occupied facility, said Olivier Gupta, head of the Western European Nuclear Regulators’ Association (WENRA), which oversees Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector.

Earlier this month, Rafael Grossi, the head of a UN body brokering a deal on a long-awaited safe zone around the plant, said negotiations were getting harder because of the involvement of the military.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russia last March and has been a frequent cause of worry as missiles have repeatedly landed nearby.

Earlier, Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin “would not stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, on the same day as Boris Johnson made another surprise visit to Kyiv.