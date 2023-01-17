✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Vladimir Putin is preparing a major overhaul of Russia’s army following a series of setbacks in his war in Ukraine, it has been announced.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Tuesday the changes will be implemented over the next three years.

"Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Earlier, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles.

Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine that the Kremlin’s missile systems are highly likely to be “struggling” to identify targets.

The update comes after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro, killing at least 40 people and injuring multiple others.