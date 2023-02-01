Ukraine-Russia news – live: Boris Johnson attacks UK refusal to send fighter jets to Ukraine
Boris Johnson has attacked Britain’s decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine, urging western leaders to “give them what they need”.
The former British prime minister suggested it would “save time” if the UK and allies gave Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces the aircraft they had asked for now.
Britain and the US said they would not supply any warplanes, at odds with France and the Netherlands, which have signalled their openness to such a move.
Addressing reluctance in some corners of Nato, Mr Johnson said: “We should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry.”
Earlier, the Kremlin said longer-range rockets reportedly included in an upcoming package of military aid from the United States to Ukraine would “escalate” the conflict but not change its course.
“This is not the moment to delay any support to Ukraine, this is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need,” Mr Johnson told Fox News.
Turkey happy with Finland’s Nato bid but not Sweden’s
Turkey looks positively on Finland’s application for Nato membership, but does not support Sweden’s bid, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said today.
“Our position on Finland is positive, but it is not positive on Sweden,” Mr Erdogan said of their Nato applications in a speech to his AK Party deputies in parliament.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support.
Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm in particular to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terror group by Turkey and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
The three nations reached an agreement on a way forward in Madrid last June, but Ankara suspended talks last month as tensions rose following protests in Stockholm in which a far-right Danish politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.
Ukraine ‘hopes war will be over by time Eurovision 2023 takes place’
Ukraine is hoping that the war will be over in May so citizens can travel to see the Eurovision Song Contest, a manager at the country’s public broadcaster said.
The Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) is also advising the BBC and Liverpool on how to create the right “vibe” for the international music event when the UK city plays host in May.
Oksana Skybinska, an activity manager from the international co-operation department at the UA:PBC, told the PA news agency on Tuesday that she “really hopes” no other country is put in a similar situation due to an invasion.
When asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or other political figures would be attending Eurovision, she said: “For today’s ceremony, the mayor of Kyiv has prepared a video message, a welcome message, on behalf of the previous host city of Kyiv (who) hosted the contest in 2017.”
Corruption blitz continues with raid on one of Ukraine’s wealthiest men
Security officials have raided the homes of one of Ukraine’s richest men and a former interior minister, a top governing party official said.
David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction, said there were also searches at Ukraine‘s Tax Office and that the management team of the Customs Service would be dismissed.
President Volodymyr Zelensky last week announced a crackdown on corruption in the Ukrainian government ranks.
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson criticised the decision of his successor Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden to deny Ukraine fighter jets.
Kremlin says US rockets will ‘escalate’ Ukraine war
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that longer-range rockets reportedly included in an upcoming package of military aid from the United States to Ukraine would escalate the conflict but not change its course.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that there were no plans for Russian president Vladimir Putin to hold talks with US president Joe Biden.
The US package of military aid, worth $2.2bn ($1.8bn), is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time, two US officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Such rockets would allow Ukraine – which has said it plans to retake all of its territory by force, including annexed Crimea – to strike deeper into Russian-held territory.
Russian forces are encircling Ukrainian city of Bakhmut - Moscow-installed official
Russian forces are encircling Bakhmut and are battling to take control of the highway that connects the city to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar, a Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday.
“Bakhmut is now operationally surrounded, our forces are closing the ring around the city,” said Yan Gagin, an aide to senior Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin.
“Fighting for control of the Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut highway is now underway,” Gagin said on state television.
Reuters could not independently verify his assertions.
Russia claims to have taken control of several locations around Bakhmut, where its troops and mercenaries from the Wagner group have been locked in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces for months.
Russian journalist sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail for 'fake news'
Prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov was sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail by a Moscow court on Wednesday after it found him guilty of spreading ‘fake news’ about the Russian army, state media reported.
Investigators opened a case against Nevzorov last year for posts on social media in which he accused Russia‘s armed forces of deliberately shelling a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an assertion Moscow said was false.
Nevzorov’s wife wrote on Instagram in March that she and her husband were in Israel.
Spain to send up to six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine
Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources.
The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to Ukraine, the sources told El Pais.
A spokesperson for the Spanish Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia‘s invasion with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday his government expects to receive 120 to 140 Western tanks from a coalition of 12 countries in a first wave.
Kuleba said those tanks would include German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2 and U.S. M1 Abrams tanks, and that Ukraine was also “really counting” on supplies of French Leclerc tanks being agreed.
Are sanctions working? Why Russia’s economy continues to grow
Sanctions on Russia “might not be having the impact the West had hoped” a financial expert has said after the International Monetary Fund predicted that Britain would see lower growth than Russia in the year ahead.
My colleague William Mata speaks to experts on why Russia’s economy is continuing to grow despite Western efforts:
