Boris Johnson has attacked Britain’s decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine, urging western leaders to “give them what they need”.

The former British prime minister suggested it would “save time” if the UK and allies gave Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces the aircraft they had asked for now.

Britain and the US said they would not supply any warplanes, at odds with France and the Netherlands, which have signalled their openness to such a move.

Addressing reluctance in some corners of Nato, Mr Johnson said: “We should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry.”

Earlier, the Kremlin said longer-range rockets reportedly included in an upcoming package of military aid from the United States to Ukraine would “escalate” the conflict but not change its course.