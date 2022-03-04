An international nuclear watchdog has said it is monitoring reports of fighting and a blaze fire at Ukraine facility amid warnings of a tragedy tens times as bad as Chernobyl.

Officials said the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors, after being struck by Russian shelling. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, officials havr said.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said the plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, was on fire. He called for a security zone to be established and for firefighters to be allowed to tackle the incident.

“Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

“Fire has already broke out ... Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a tweet that it was “aware of reports of shelling” at the power plant and was in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation.

It later said that it had been told there no increase in radiation detected at the facility.

A generating unit at the plant has been hit during an attack by Russian troops and part of the station is on fire, RIA news agency cited the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry as saying on Friday.

A plant spokesperson told RIA that background levels of radiation had not changed.

More follows....