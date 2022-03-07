AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Even as Russia announced a cease-fire and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings. Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 300 miles south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks. Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks Monday. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,450 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TALKING TO PUTIN — While most of the world is shunning President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the few leaders keeping a line of communication is French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s diplomatic efforts to prevent the war failed, but he’s not giving up: the two men have spoken four times since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, and 11 times over the past month. By Barbara Surk. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. With CHINA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — China says Russia its chief “strategic partner,” despite war. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. By David Rising. SENT: 1,380 words, photos, video.

REAL ESTATE-BLUE TO RED — Sandpoint, Idaho, is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Its population surged by 21% in the past decade to about 8,900. Many of the newcomers are conservatives looking for like-minded people. To capitalize on that trend, a growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find them homes in places like rural Idaho. But some locals worry places like Sandpoint are becoming less welcoming and friendly as they become more politicized. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE — As the prospect of a red wave grows, a series of Republican missteps including recruiting stumbles, weak fundraising and intense infighting is threatening the GOP’s path to the Senate majority. By Steve Peoples and Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,480 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,100 words is also available.

SOUTH KOREA-UGLY ELECTION — The race between South Korea’s two leading presidential candidates has seen unprecedented levels of toxic rhetoric, mudslinging and lawsuits. How bad is it? There’s widespread speculation that the loser will be arrested. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ROMANIA SHELTER — A four-star hotel in Romania has turned its lavish ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter for the thousands crossing the borders from neighboring Ukraine each day. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

WORLD COURT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA — As Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with rockets despite announcing a cease-fire to allow civilians to flee some areas, lawyers representing Kyiv and Moscow face off at the United Nations’ top court in a legal bid to halt the devastating war. SENT: 460 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-UKRAINE — New Zealand’s government says it plans to rush through a new law that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 330 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an unusual new partner in his campaign to defend his country — Global Citizen, the international nonprofit fighting extreme poverty. By Business Writer Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 770 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks. SENT: 370 words, photos.

GAS PRICES — Gas tops $4 per gallon average, first time since 2008. SENT: 170 words, photos.

THAILAND-WARNE — Thai autopsy says cricket star Shane Warne died of natural causes. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MEDIA-FOX-GRIFFIN — Fox News defense reporter challenges war comments on air. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-QUALIFYING — While some Georgia candidates have been campaigning and raising money for nearly a year, the 2022 election field will solidify this week as major party candidates officially qualify. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MIDWEST-SEVERE WEATHER — Seven people were killed, including two children, when several tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in the state’s deadliest storm in more than a decade, authorities say. SENT: 950 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — A top Iranian official says that his country is seeking “creative ways” to restore its nuclear deal with world powers after Russia’s foreign minister linked sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing negotiations. SENT: 480 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — The price of oil jumped more than $12 a barrel and shares were sharply lower as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia’s attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 440 words, photo.

MUSIC-ACM-AWARDS — The Academy of Country Music Awards jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast from Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 590 words, photo. UPCOMING: Ceremony begins at 8 p.m.

FILM-INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS — Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” “Drive My Car” and “Summer of Soul” were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 760 words, photos, video.

