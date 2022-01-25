Russian forces are ‘already in Ukraine’, warns UK armed forces minister

UK armed forces minister James Heappey has warned that Russian forces are already in Ukraine as tensions ramp up over the prospect of Moscow attacking its neighbour.

Mr Heappey said that a “significant” number of individuals associated with “Russian military advance-force operations” were already in the country ahead of a possible invasion.

Writing in The Sun newspaper, Mr Heappey added that the UK government would expose Russian plans where “we see them, such as their ‘false flag’ attacks and plots for puppet regimes”.

Russia has denied allegations that it plans to invade although it has amassed troops around the Ukrainian border, surrounding the nation on three sides.

Mr Heappey insisted that standing up for freedom and democracy is what it means to be British.

"To be British is to go to the aid of others and defend those who cannot defend themselves," Mr Heappey said.

Former head of the British Army, Lord Dannatt, said Russia “will not get an easy ride” if they invade Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians are a proud people and their military has come on in leaps and bounds in the last few years, supported, to a fair degree, by Western equipment and training,” Lord Dannatt told Times Radio.

“There will be huge costs to the Russians if they decide to go into Ukraine, even just part of Ukraine. I think this is a factor they have to bear in mind.”

Lord Dannatt added that Russia may also avoid an incursion of Ukraine because it could damage Vladimir Putin’s popularity in a conflict that could lead to Russian casualties and fatalities.

Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of any escalation.

The “bulk of” the thousands of US troops placed on heightened alert are planned to bolster the 40,000 multinational Nato troops already in a number of eastern European countries near the border with Russia, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson met with the leaders of Nato, the EU, Italy, Poland, France and Germany on Monday to discuss the current situation in Ukraine.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Biden said there was total unity among European leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine - repeating Moscow’s line that the crisis is being driven by US and Nato actions rather than by its own build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border.

Downing Street said diplomatic discussions with Russia remains the first priority, but that the nation would be hit with “swift retributive responses” if a “further Russian incursion into Ukraine” takes place.

Mr Johnson had earlier warned that “gloomy” intelligence suggested Russia was planning a lightning raid on Ukraine’s capital.

“From a Russian perspective” an invasion is “going to be a painful, violent and bloody business”, the prime minister said. “I think it’s very important that people in Russia understand that this could be a new Chechnya.”

Mr Peskov said the Russian president would talk this week to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is also planning to speak with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Russia is also awaiting a written US response this week to a list of security demands it has presented, some of which Washington has dismissed as non-starters.

Over the weekend, the UK announced it was withdrawing some embassy staff and their family members from Ukraine, after the US ordered relatives of American staff to leave the country. Germany and Australia are making similar moves.