It’s been just over a week since Russia invaded Ukraine and more than 2,000 Ukrainian people are reported to have died as well as hundreds injured.

According to the UN, more than 800,000 Ukrainian people have fled their homes since Putin declared war.

As international tensions continue to escalate, there has been talk of nuclear conflict and a 40-mile military convoy of Russian troops is approaching Kyiv.

The Independent’s live blog is one of the stories sparking the most conversations on the site. Now is your chance to ask an expert questions on all things Ukraine.

Independent columnist Mary Dejevsky, a key authority on Russian politics, will be hosting an ‘Ask My Anything’ event on 3 March from 3pm to 4pm.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

