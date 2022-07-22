Ukraine news - live: Russia and Kyiv sign grain export deal vital to avert global food crisis
The UN and Turkey hailed the deal as a ‘beacon of hope’ for billions of people facing famine
Russia and Ukraine signed a deal today to resume exports of Ukrainian grains to help ease the global food crisis.
At the signing in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian government ministers signed the deal separately, did not sit at the same table, and avoided shaking hands.
Despite the frostiness between the two sides amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the deal would be central to alleviating hunger and food inflation in developing countries.
Speaking after the agreement was signed, Mr Erdogan said the deal would “prevent billions of people from facing famine”.
Also in attendance was UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who hailed the deal as a “beacon of hope”.
The UN expects the deal to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to the pre-war level of 5 million tonnes a month.
Under the plan, Ukrainian officials will guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports in the Black Sea, including the major hub of Odesa, where they will be loaded with grain.
Ships will then exit Ukrainian territorial waters, enter the Bosphorus strait to a Turkish port for inspection and later head to their destinations.
US ‘will hold Russia accountable’ over Ukraine grain deal
The US said it will work to hold Russia accountable for implementing the UN-led deal it agreed with Ukraine to allow grain exports in the Black Sea to resume.
This is according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.
The US also wants China to stop stockpiling grain and distribute it across the world to help alleviate global hunger, James O’Brien, head of the US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters.
G7 ‘to ensure Ukraine grain exports resume safely’ - Trudeau
Justin Trudeau said that the G7 would ensure a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea does not “put Ukraine further at risk of being further invaded and attacked by Russia”.
The Canadian prime minister spoke after Ukrainian and Russian government ministers signed a deal in Turkey that would allow Ukrainian grain shipments to resume to help alleviate global hunger.
He said: “The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it’s needed without putting at risk Ukraine‘s sovereignty and protection.”
Russia and Ukraine agree to resume Black Sea grain shipments
Russia and Ukraine signed a key agreement to allow grain shipments to resume through the Black Sea.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of an agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments and Russia to export grain and fertilizers.
Speaking after the agreement was signed in Istanbul, Mr Erdogan said the deal would “prevent billions of people from facing famine”.
‘Billions’ will avoid famine says Erdogan as Ukraine and Russia sign grain deal
The UN and Turkey’s president are due to oversee the signing of the deal
