Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to restart grain exports, says UN general secretary

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal today to resume exports of Ukrainian grains to help ease the global food crisis.

At the signing in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian government ministers signed the deal separately, did not sit at the same table, and avoided shaking hands.

Despite the frostiness between the two sides amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the deal would be central to alleviating hunger and food inflation in developing countries.

Speaking after the agreement was signed, Mr Erdogan said the deal would “prevent billions of people from facing famine”.

Also in attendance was UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who hailed the deal as a “beacon of hope”.

The UN expects the deal to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to the pre-war level of 5 million tonnes a month.

Under the plan, Ukrainian officials will guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports in the Black Sea, including the major hub of Odesa, where they will be loaded with grain.

Ships will then exit Ukrainian territorial waters, enter the Bosphorus strait to a Turkish port for inspection and later head to their destinations.