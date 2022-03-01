Russia’s invasion is about to enter a “much uglier phase”, a former US permanent representative to Nato has said, as mass shelling continues to rain down on Ukraine during the sixth day of the war.

With president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine intensifying, Sir Adam Thomson warned there was now “very little time left” for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate out of war.

He told Sky News: “I think it’s an extremely dangerous moment. Not just for Ukrainians, but for the whole of the Russia-West relationship.

“It’s clear from images of that 40-mile long convoy and the increasing evidence of Russian attacks on civilian targets, that the Russian invasion is about to enter a really, much uglier phase.

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv (REUTERS)

“If that happens, Ukrainian and Western resolve will deepen evermore to ensure that president Putin suffers a strategic failure in Ukraine, and it will just get that much harder to negotiate any way out of this.

“So, there is very little amount of time left I think now for the sides to come to some sort of pause or an unconditional ceasefire that would allow some space for negotiation.”

Sir Adam’s comments were made in reference to new satellite images that revealed a convoy of Russian military vehicles heading to the Ukrainian capital to be even longer than previously thought.

The queue of military hardware is more than 40 miles long, over twice the original estimates that it spanned 17 miles, according to satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies.

(Maxar Technologies via AP)

The convoy was photographed on Monday approaching Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, which remained under government control after days under Russian assault.

Hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles were moving in a line south towards the capital.

The Independent has set up a petition calling on the UK government to be at the forefront of the international community offering aid and support to those in Ukraine. To sign the petition click here.

The Independent is also raising money for the people of Ukraine – if you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.