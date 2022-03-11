AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-VOTING RIGHTS — Majorities of Americans in both major parties think voting rules in their states are appropriate and support a voter identification law, but Democrats are increasingly worried about progress in voting rights for Black Americans. By Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 890 words, photo, graphics.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main offensive, possibly indicating a new direction in the war. New satellite photos, meanwhile, appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv with artillery pieces raised for firing in another potentially ominous movement. By Evgeniy Maloletka. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO’S ENDGAME — As Western leaders congratulate themselves for their speedy and severe responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they’re also scratching their heads with uncertainty. The U.S., NATO and the European Union have focused on strangling Russia’s economy and arming Ukrainian fighters, but how that will stop the fighting isn’t clear. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 990 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AIRPOWER — Russia’s airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in Ukraine is stirring memories of the Kremlin’s past aerial campaigns waged in Chechnya and Syria. For now, comparisons with the destruction of the Chechen capital of Grozny, or Aleppo in northern Syria, are premature: The invasion of Ukraine is only in its third week, and military analysts say that Russia is still not pressing its aerial advantage. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 700 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — On the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, people are shedding their masks and getting back to normal as COVID-19 deaths and cases plummet. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the U.S. have plunged 80% in the last six weeks across the U.S. since a mid-January pandemic peak down to the lowest levels since July 2021, according to CDC data. People are headed back to gyms, bars and restaurants and even crowded concerts — things that seemed too risky just last month. By Gillian Flaccus, Christopher Weber and Terry Tang. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ANNIVERSARY-PHOTO-GALLERY — Two years of images tell the story of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-PANDEMIC RELIEF — It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Critics say it contributed to inflation and undermined Biden’s chances to enact the rest of his sweeping domestic agenda. Administration officials say it helped insulate the economy from more disruptions and ensured a more equitable recovery. By Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,470 words, photo. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-PANDEMIC RELIEF-GLANCE.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail. By Don Babwin and Kathleen Foody. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. With JUSSIE-SMOLLETT-TRIAL-EXPLAINER-CHARGES; JUSSIE-SMOLLETT-TIMELINE.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TRADE — Biden will announce that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 310 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 10:15 a.m. announcement.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Romania’s president to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine in the aftermath of last month’s invasion. SENT: 480 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 7 a.m. arrival.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-US-BANNED WEAPONS — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by Ukraine’s leader and the Biden administration. SENT: 880 words, photo. UPCOMING: Meeting scheduled for 11 a.m.

CHINA UKRAINE — China’s premier is calling the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offering Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

OBIT-EMILIO DELGADO — Emilio Delgado, Luis on “Sesame Street” for 45 years, dies. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CHARGERS-BEARS-MACK TRADE — AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for draft picks. SENT: 790 words, photo.

RATTLESNAKE ROUNDUPS — Rattlesnake roundups take two paths, drawing praise and scorn. SENT: 590 words, photos.

TRUMP-RUSSIA — Probe Judge: Legal filing by Durham team created a “sideshow.” SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICANS-HISPANICS — Voters in heavily Hispanic parts of South Texas cast record numbers of ballots in the state’s Republican primary last week, leaving the GOP excited about a growing shift toward their party. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-MISSOURI — For all their angst about the possibility of former Gov. Eric Greitens winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri, GOP leaders haven’t coalesced behind an alternative. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS-SPENDING — The Senate passes a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies. SENT: 950 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS-THE NUMBERS — What’s inside the overall package; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GOP SENATORS — GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine.

NATIONAL

HOMELESS CAMPS-LIBERAL CRACKDOWN — In increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, which for years have tolerated growing numbers of people living in tents, officials are cracking down on homeless encampments. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY — A sense of closure is mixing with anger and pain for some of the nearly two dozen people who told their personal stories to members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV — A judge was set to consider a request to move the trial of a man accused of driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores more. SENT: 210 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10 a.m.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-TEXAS — A Texas judge is hearing a case on whether to prevent state officials from investigating reports of transgender youth receiving gender confirming care as child abuse. SENT: 220 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his officials to expand a satellite launch facility to fire a variety of rockets, state media reported, as the U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded the North is testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile system. SENT: 680 words, photos.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-CLEANUP — Eleven years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was ravaged by a meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami, the plant now looks like a sprawling construction site. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

CHINA-CONGRESS — China’s government hopes to generate as many as 13 million new jobs this year to help reverse a painful economic slowdown, the country’s No. 2 leader said. SENT: 830 words, photos.

IRAN-OIL SEIZURE — The U.S. has quietly seized the cargo of two tankers suspected of transporting Iranian oil as part of an elaborate sanctions-busting scheme involving forged documents and the repainting of a ship’s deck to cloak illegal shipments. SENT: 950 words.

JAPAN-SOUTH KOREA — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol spoke on the phone, agreeing to cooperate toward improving their countries’ ties, signaling a thaw in their icy relations strained by wartime history disputes. SENT: 360 words, photo.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO ERUPTION — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continued to erupt, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fell in Asia as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept their sway over markets. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 830 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA — Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 250 words, photo.

SPORTS

LOCKOUT — Now comes the test: Will baseball players be happy with their new collective bargaining agreement in 2026? By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 520 words, photos.

