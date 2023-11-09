Zelensky says Ukraine can deliver frontline success – but the current stalemate with Russia is hurting Kyiv
It is clear there is little movement on the battlefield, writes Askold Krushelnycky, and that is bad news for Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his troops can still deliver results on the frontline and says that country has a battlefield plan for 2024, without revealing details.
"We have a plan. We have very concrete cities, very [concrete] directions where we go. I can't share all the details but we have some slow steps forward on the south, also we have steps on the east," he said. "And some, I think good steps ... near Kherson region. I am sure we'll have success. It's difficult."
Ukrainian forces have been trying to establish a bridgehead on the eastern, Russian-occupied, bank of the vast Dnipro river in Kherson region. A rapid counteroffensive liberated the region west of the Dnipro and its capital, Kherson City, almost exactly a year ago.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies