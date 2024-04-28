For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of Russian soldiers committing murder after returning home from the frontline have soared over the past few years amid “chronic mental health” issues linked to serving on the battlefield.

Data from Moscow’s judicial department showed that 113 active servicemen were convicted in 2023 - representing a near 900 per cent increase on just 13 convictions in 2022.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the high number of homicides was likely due to “war-related chronic mental health issues” and the release of thousands of ex-convicts pardoned for their participation in the war.

Follow live updates here

“The high numbers of homicides by serving and veteran Russian soldiers are likely in part due to enduring war-related chronic poor mental health issues,” the MoD said.

“These include post-traumatic stress disorder, and battlefield desensitisation to violence. Alcoholism and drug use from low morale and boredom are likely contributing factors.

The remains of a Russian soldier lies abandoned in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Compounding this is the return into the general population of ex-convicts with a pre-existing propensity for criminality and extreme violence.”

It comes as NGO Russia Behind Bars said 15,000 prisoners pardoned for their participation in the war against Ukraine had returned home from the frontline.

Up to 190 criminal cases were opened against former convicts in 2023, including 20 cases of murder or attempted murder in 2023, it said.

In one case, an ex-Wagner prisoner was sentenced to 22 years for murdering and raping an elderly woman following his pardon in 2024.

When the mass recruitment of Russian prisoners started in the summer of 2022 it was led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, once the head of the Wagner private military group.

A photo of Russian Storm Z unit soldiers, taken from a video accusing ex-Wagner leader Prigozhin of being a ‘rat’ after calling of a mutiny last year ( Storm Z/@Gerashchenko_en )

Prisoners - who serve in the “Storm-Z” unit - were offered a clean record, full pardon and allowed to go home after six months on the battlefield.

Prigozhin said that almost 50,000 Russian prisoners had been dispatched to the front line under this deal just before he died in a plane crash in August.

Thousands of those convicts died, but others, including dozens convicted of violent crimes returned home to the Russia.

The Russian military took over the scheme in February 2023 and clamped down on the practice, removing the right to a pardon and ensuring prisoners fought to the end of the war.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already lost 465,000 soldiers and thousands of pieces of equipment.