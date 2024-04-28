✕ Close Related video: Congress passes Ukraine aid bill

Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy sector with 34 missiles of various types on Saturday had targeted gas facilities important for supply to the European Union.

In the fourth large-scale aerial assault targeting Kyiv’s power system since 22 March, Russian forces fired long-range missiles – including cruise missiles – from its strategic bombers based in the Arctic Circle, officials said. Ukraine said its air defences brought down 21 of the 34 incoming missiles.

“The main target was the energy sector, various facilities in the industry, both electricity and gas transit facilities,” Mr Zelensky. “In particular, those gas facilities that are crucial to ensuring safe delivery to the European Union.”

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity company, said four of its six thermal power plants had suffered damage overnight.

None of the Ukrainian facilities hit was identified by name, a security measure intended to prevent Russia quickly assessing the impact of its strikes.

This comes as Ukraine yesterday said it targeted oil refineries and a military airfield in a Russian region bordering annexed Crimea.