Months of relentless Russian artillery pounding have devastated a strategic city in eastern Ukraine.

New drone footage shows the remains of the community Chasiv Yar — set amid green fields and woodland - left in rubble.

The massive destruction is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which Ukraine yielded after months of Russian bombardment and huge losses for both sides.

The strategically important city has been under relentless attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces for months.

Capturing it would give Russia control of a hilltop from which it can attack other cities that form the backbone of Ukraine’s eastern defenses.