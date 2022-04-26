Russia has accused Nato of fighting a proxy war by supplying Ukraine with arms as explosions in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria raise fears of a new front in the conflict.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the danger of a third world war was “serious and real” and that Moscow views weapons provided to Ukraine through the alliance as legitimate targets.

“Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war,” Mr Lavrov said.

It came as western allies pledged new packages of ever-heavier weapons for Ukraine during a meeting at a German air base.

Nato partners have lately approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms, including artillery and drones they held back from sending in earlier phases of the war, and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help was on the way.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

"Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression," he told officials from more than 40 countries at the Ramstein Air Base. "Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."

In a notable shift, Germany, where the government had come under fire after refusing Ukrainian appeals for major arms, announced it would now send “Gepard” light tanks with anti-aircraft guns. Berlin also said it would train Ukrainian troops on German soil.

Ukraine has renewed appeals for greater military support (AP)

Moldova raised its terrorist threat level and the Kremlin voiced serious concerns after two blasts damaged Soviet-era radio masts in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria where authorities said a military unit was also targeted.

Moldovan authorities are sensitive to any sign of growing tensions in Transnistria, an unrecognised Moscow-backed territory bordering southwestern Ukraine.

Ukraine said it was a Russian attempt to drag the region into the war, but Moscow blamed the blasts on “terrorists.”

Analysts said it was unclear if the incidents were a false-flag operation by the Kremlin or genuine acts of sabotage by anti-Russian groups.

In eastern Ukraine, authorities in the besieged city of Mariupol warned that the the Azovstal steel plant - currently being used as a shelter for Ukrainian civilians and remaining troops - was hit with 35 airstrikes in the last 24 hours.

“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, bloodshed continued as local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more injured in Russian attacks in towns and cities in the east. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure”.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s general staff said that Russia’s offensive in the Kharkiv region has become more intense as Russian troops try to advance.

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine (via REUTERS)

In its latest assessment of the fighting, the UK’s Ministry of Defence reported Russian advances and heavy fighting in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting.

UK’s armed forces minister, James Heappey claimed president Vladimir Putin’s increased attacks on the east are part of a desire to win the war before Russia’s Victory Day parade on 9 May.

“The fact that he has directed that the military outcome must be secured by 9 May will mean that commanders, even though they will know from all their command and staff training it is absolute folly to launch an offensive before you’ve massed all of your combat power,” Mr Heappey told BBC Breakfast.

He said “driving the Russian army to launch an offensive now simply so Putin can have a nice day in the sun” will cost Russia thousands of lives.

Russia’s defence ministry warned of a swift “proportional response” if the UK continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime.

It comes as UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres began talks in Moscow on Tuesday with Mr Lavrov and Mr Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr Guterres said at a meeting with Mr Lavrov, ahead of talks with the Russian president.

In a separate development, the UN refugee agency said it expected some 8.3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by the end of the year.