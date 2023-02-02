Ukraine news – live: Putin amassing 500,000 troops for major new offensive, says minister
Russia could ‘try something’ to mark 24 February anniversary of invasion, says Ukrainian official
Vladimir Putin has mobilised nearly 500,000 troops to attack Ukraine in a renewed offensive marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
Mr Putin had asked for 300,000 Russian men to be enrolled in a general mobilisation in September, but Mr Reznikov told the French BFM network last night that the actual number of conscripts deployed to fight in Ukraine could be much more.
Volodymyr Zelensky further asserted this claim and said that Ukraine is seeing “a certain increase in the occupier’s offensive actions at the front — in the east of our country.”
The situation is becoming even more severe, he said in his nightly address yesterday.
Russian forces have now surrounded the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Moscow-backed leader in the Donetsk region has claimed.
Bakhmut and villages on its southern approaches in Donetsk are coming under renewed heavy Russian fire, Ukrainian army chiefs said late on Tuesday.
Vladimir Putin is likely preparing a major new offensive and could strike Ukraine around the one-year anniversary of the war on 24 February, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said in his latest remarks.
Russia has amassed nearly 500,000 troops for the attack, Ukrainian intelligence indicates.
Mr Reznikov said that Russia has many more new troops than just their officially announced count of 300,000 from the first wave of mobilisation in September.
“Officially they announced 300,000 but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments it is much more,” he told the French BFM network.
Moscow could “try something” to mark the invasion’s first year on 24 February, the minister added, suggesting a grim new chapter in the continuing war.
However, he added that Ukrainian commanders and forces will move to “stabilise the front and prepare for a counter-offensive” ahead of the anticipated Russian advance.
Mr Reznikov said he has “faith that the year 2023 can be the year of military victory,” and that the Ukrainian forces “cannot lose the initiative” they have gained in recent months.
UK: Fighter jets not an immediate solution
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said providing fighter planes was “not an immediate solution” for Ukraine in the war against Russia because of the time involved with training Kyiv pilots.
Oliver Dowden was asked what he made of former prime minister Boris Johnson urging the UK Government to commit to providing Ukraine with fighter jets.
The Cabinet minister told ITV’s Peston programme: “I certainly think that we need to be resolute in supporting our Ukrainian allies.
“Now, I think it is a bit premature to start talking about jets and everything else, but of course we don’t rule anything off the table.
“There’s training times and so on associated with that, so it is not an immediate solution, no.”
Johnson criticises Sunak decision not to give Ukraine fighter jets
Russia ‘may stop officials taking holidays abroad'
Russian legislators will discuss a request by one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies to ban officials from taking foreign holidays during wartime, state media has cited a senior parliamentarian as saying.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the powerful Wagner Group private army, said it was unacceptable that officials and parliamentarians were vacationing in countries hostile to Russia.
Vasily Piskaryov, head of the committee on security and anti-corruption in the State Duma or lower chamber of parliament, said legislators would take a look at whether changes should be made.
“This initiative ... certainly deserves attention,” Tass cited him as telling reporters. Prigozhin made the request in a letter to Piskaryov that the Wagner Group made public.
Brexit behind UK’s tank pledge, Johnson says
Without Brexit, the UK would not have delivered the next generation light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, according to former prime minister Boris Johnson.
Mr Johnson, taking questions after a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, US, said: “I seriously think that it was in part because of Brexit that we were able to take a decision and to have an approach that was very distinct from the old EU approach, which was by the way all governed by the fabled Normandy Format which was agreed in Normandy in 2014.
“For reasons that are now obscure to me, the British government decided they did not want to be involved in this. France and Germany led it, that was the EU framework.
“If we’d stuck with that, I don’t believe we would have delivered the NLaws and I think we would have taken a very different approach, to be perfectly frank.
“I think because of Brexit we’ve been able to do things differently and I hope in a way that has been useful to Ukraine.”
Mr Johnson used his speech to call for Kyiv to be admitted to both Nato and the European Union.
Zelensky: I’ll make as many personnel changes as necessary
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will make as many personnel changes as necessary to fight corruption and stressed the need for the defence ministry to be honest.
“Unfortunately, in some areas, the only way to guarantee the rule of law is to change the leadership ... there will be as many changes as is necessary,” he said in a video address.
Police earlier raided an influential billionaire’s home in what a Zelensky ally touted as a sweeping clamp down on corruption.
Johnson says taking back bridge would be ‘game over’ for Putin
Providing Ukraine with the weapons to take back the so-called “land bridge” invaded by Russian forces would be “game over” for Russian president Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson has said.
The former prime minister, asked after a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, US, what land bridge he had been referring to, said: “This is the area, as it was, between Mariupol, between Donbas and the Crimea that Putin has taken, that long strip of land that basically prevents the Ukrainians from reaching the Azov Sea. That’s the area.
“If they take that back — which they can and they have a plan — if they can take back Melitopol and Berdyansk and Mariupol, get back those areas, it is game over for Putin. That’s what needs to happen.”
We need new tanks, says German defence minister
Germany needs to order new Leopard tanks quickly to replace those going to Ukraine, defence minister Boris Pistorius has said, adding he did not care where the money came from.
“For me, the crucial fact is that we have to order new tanks, not in a year, but swiftly, so that production can begin,” he told reporters on a visit to a tank battalion in the western town of Augustdorf, which has been chosen to supply 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
“Where will the money come from? Let me casually put it like this: Frankly, I don’t care. It is essential that we can provide them (the tanks) quickly,” Mr Pistorius said.
He aims to accelerate arms procurement and ramp up ammunitions supplies in the long term after almost a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted German military stocks.
Top tax officials and ex-minister investigated
Raids have also been carried out at Ukraine’s tax office, targeting top tax and customs officials, and on the home of an influential former interior minister.
It comes two days before Kyiv hosts a summit with the European Union at which it wants to show western allies it is cracking down after years of chronic corruption.
The government sees Friday’s summit as key to its hopes of one day joining the bloc.
In a political shake-up, more than a dozen officials quit or were sacked last week.
Former interior minister Arsen Avakov told Ukrainian media that investigators also searched his house following a helicopter crash last month in which his successor, Denys Monastyrsky, died.
Mr Avakov quit in 2021 after a scandal-ridden tenure.
