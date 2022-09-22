‘By the skin of our teeth’: Britons return home after prisoner swap with Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Britons surprisingly released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine said they are “out of the danger zone” as they returned home.

Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who faced the death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, were among five Britons and 10 international captives, who were part of a large prisoner swap announced on Wednesday. The other three are John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.

Also set free were 205 Ukrainians and scores of Russians, in what was the largest prisoner swap of the war so far.

A video later emerged of two men sitting on a plane flying to Riyadh, in which Mr Aslin introduced himself and Mr Pinner, saying: “We just want to let everyone know that we’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families.”

Mr Pinner interjected: “By the skin of our teeth”, as Mr Aslin continued: “We just want everyone to know the good news etc, so thanks to everyone that’s been supporting us and whatnot, so it’s really muchly appreciated.” Mr Pinner added: “Thanks to everybody.”

Alongside five British nationals, the five other foreigners released in the deal brokered by Saudi Arabia include a Moroccan who had also been sentenced to death in June, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish national.

Mr Aslin said: “We’re going to be pretty quiet in regards to media stuff until we get things sorted out, but we just want everyone to know the good news et cetera. Thanks to everyone that’s been supporting us, its really appreciated.”

Also released this week were 200 Ukrainians in exchange for one man, pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, the 68-year-old oligarch said to be the godfather of Vladimir Putin’s daughter. He escaped from house arrest in Ukraine days before Russia's invasion and faced up to life in prison on charges of treason.

“It is not a pity to give up Medvedchuk for real warriors,” said Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky in his nightly video speech. “He has passed all the investigative actions provided by law. Ukraine has received from him everything necessary to establish the truth in the framework of criminal proceedings.”

British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) attend a sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Donetsk (EPA)

In another swap, Ukraine won the release of five commanders who led Ukraine’s defence of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in exchange for 55 Russian prisoners, according to Mr Zelensky.

The five leaders, including Azov Regiment commanders Denys Prokopenko and Svyatoslav Palamar, are in Turkey, and as part of the deal will remain there “in complete safety” until the end of the war, under the protection of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The releases came a day after Mr Putin announced the mobilisation of some 300,000 Russians to fight in the war, declared plans to annexe swathes of eastern Ukraine and issued a series of wild nuclear threats.