Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of “constant Russian attacks” across frontline regions in his daily address.

Mr Zelensky says the eastern Donetsk region has seen “constant fighting”, calling the situation across the frontline “very tough.”

The president added that Russia is looking to drag out the conflict in a ‘war of attrition’. He said: “We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine.”

Talks reported to be ongoing over requests for long-range missiles and military aircraft were confirmed by Ukraine’s defence minister, who said in an interview on Canadian television he saw military jets as a “game changer”.

The discussions come as shelling in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Sunday killed three civilians, hitting a hospital and a school.

A missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, is also reported to have killed one civilian, wounding several others.

Meanwhile, an attack from the mercenary Wagner Group on Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region on Sunday, was repelled by Ukraine’s forces, according to the General Staff of Ukraine‘s Armed Forces.