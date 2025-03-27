Watch live: Putin speaks after Starmer accuses Russia of ‘playing games’ with Ukraine ceasefire
Watch live as Vladimir Putin speaks after Sir Keir Starmer accused Russia of “playing games” with peace and delaying a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The Russian president is set to address the International Arctic Forum in Murmansk, a city in northwest Russia.
It comes after the British prime minister argued that Putin must be given a deadline to make progress on a Ukraine ceasefire, as he met with European allies.
Sir Keir accused Putin of “playing games” and attempting to drag the Donald Trump-initiated process out to allow his forces time to continue their assaults on Ukraine.
The PM also vowed that now was not the time to lift sanctions on Russia.
Following talks in Paris, Sir Keir said leaders from the UK, France and Germany would travel to Ukraine for talks with Kyiv’s military chiefs to discuss plans for a force to deter Putin from attacking again if there is a deal to bring the war to an end.
