Starmer stands side-by-side with Zelensky as he accuses Russia of ‘playing games’

Sir Keir Starmer stood side-by-side with Volodymyr Zelensky as he accused Russia of "playing games" over peace in Ukraine.

Speaking in Paris, the prime minister said Vladimir Putin must be given a deadline to make progress on a ceasefire, as European allies stepped up plans to deploy troops to secure any peace deal.

Sir Keir added that the Russian president was “playing games” and attempting to drag the Donald Trump-initiated process out to allow his forces time to continue their assaults on Ukraine.