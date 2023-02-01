Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘unlikely to make major breakthrough in Donetsk’
Conflict expected to grind on throughout 2023, officials predict
Russia is unlikely to make significant breakthroughs beyond the “sideshow” of recent gains near the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Western officials have claimed.
Officials warned that they expect the war to grind on throughout 2023, in a conflict they believe has inflicted more than 100,000 losses on each side – with one suggesting the death toll among Vladimir Putin’s troops is even higher due to them being on the offensive.
Meanwhile, Downing Street said it would not be “practical” for Britain to provide Kyiv with fighter jets, as France suggested that there was “no taboo” on Paris doing so, days after the volte face on Western tanks which officials said could see up to 140 sent to Kyiv in a “first wave” of deliveries.
Elsewhere, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, boasted that the sanctions slapped on Moscow by Ukraine’s allies have “failed miserably”, claiming that “enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions” have misfired.
West ‘should have no fear of escalation’ when providing weapons to Ukraine, claims Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has insisted that the West “should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry”, as he met with Republicans in Washington on Tuesday to drum up further support for Ukraine.
Some hardline members among the Republicans, which took control of the House of Representatives at the start of the year, have called for an end to US military and other assistance to Ukraine.
In a statement, the former prime minister said: “I am here primarily to recognise and pay tribute to the immense US contribution to the security of the Ukrainian people.
“My mission is to demonstrate that Ukraine will win – and that there is no conceivable case for delay in further supporting the Ukrainians to win this year. We should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry.”
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is willing to consider the role of mediating in the war between Russia and Ukraine if he is asked by both the nations and the US.
“If asked by all relevant parties, I’ll certainly consider it, but I’m not pushing myself in,” Mr Netanyahu told CNN in an interview.
It would have to be the “right time and the right circumstances,” he said.
He added that the US will also need to ask for its close ally because “you can’t have too many cooks in the kitchen.”
Ukraine responding to Russia’s revenge attempt, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his administration, military officials and the intelligence team is already responding to Moscow’s plans to extract revenge from Ukraine.
“Today, as in fact every day, I held several meetings with the military and the head of intelligence. We are studying the situation in detail in all major operational directions and in the long term. What the occupier is preparing for, and how we are already responding to Russia’s preparations for a revanche attempt,” he said in his nightly address.
He added: “Our defence and security forces, the Ukrainian government, our partners - all of us are making efforts to ensure that Russia not only fails in regaining ground on the battlefield, but also loses its last hope for aggression in its revanche attempts.
“Russia’s defeat will prevent any alternatives to a lasting and reliable peace. I thank all our partners who support this position of Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.
Boris Johnson meets with Republicans as part of campaign for Ukraine
Boris Johnson met with Republican politicians in Washington yesterday, as he continued his personal international campaign in support of Ukraine.
The former prime minister spoke with House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and was scheduled to speak at a private Republican club on Tuesday evening, Reuters was told.
On Wednesday, the Tory MP and former London mayor will discuss the need for “Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses” at the Atlantic Council think-tank.
UK says ‘not practical’ to give Ukraine British fighter jets
Rishi Sunak has said that it is “not practical” to provide Ukraine with British fighter jets but he has pledged to accelerate support to enable “decisive gains” against Russian invaders.
Downing Street said training Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces on “extremely sophisticated” Typhoons and F-35s would take too long, but it does not oppose allies sending their own jets.
After completing a review, the prime minister told his Cabinet that a “prolonged stalemate” in the war in Ukraine “would only benefit Russia” and its president Vladimir Putin, according to No 10.
Watch: A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas
US slaps new trade curbs on Iranian entities over drones used in Ukraine
The United States has put new trade restrictions on seven Iranian entities for producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, the US Department of Commerce has said.
The firms and other organisations were added to a US export control list for those engaged in activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.
The additions to the Commerce Department’s “entities list” were posted in a preliminary filing in the US Federal Register, the government’s daily journal, and will be officially published on Wednesday.
Belarus willing to help Russia with invasion, Lukashenko claims
Alexander Lukashenko has said that Belarus is willing to offer more assistance to its close ally Russia in its war against Ukraine – but claimed that Moscow does not need “any help” right now.
“However, if our Russian brothers need help, we are always ready to offer such assistance,” the authoritarian leader told reporters during a state visit to Zimbabwe.
Despite allowing Russia to use its territory to launch its invasion on Kyiv last year, Belarus has not committed any of its troops to the war. Nonetheless, Ukraine says it has maintained forces along its border with Belarus to fend off any potential invasion.
Memorial held in Lviv for ex-US Navy Seal killed in Ukraine
The mayor of Lviv has attended a memorial service held in the western Ukrainian city for former US Navy Seal Daniel Swift, who was killed fighting for Kyiv.
Swift had fought for Ukraine’s International Legion, and earned an award during his service, said mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who wrote on Facebook: “Sincere condolences to the family and eternal memory to the defender.”
Dozens of people, including Swift’s brother Thomas, attended the service at a Catholic church in central Lviv.
According to a statement by the US Navy, Swift deserted from the US military in 2019, and was killed while fighting in Ukraine on 18 January.
Foreign companies holding property in the UK have until midnight to identify their “beneficial owners” in a new public register – announced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – aimed at cracking down on oligarchs and corrupt elites laundering “dirty money” in Britain.
But a Reuters analysis of government data has found that the people behind thousands of UK-property owning foreign companies remain veiled in secrecy, the news agency reports.
More than 19,000 overseas companies had disclosed ownership of UK property as of Tuesday morning in Britain, according to data from Companies House, which runs the new register. That represents about two thirds of all the property-owning foreign companies, based on official land-ownership records.
Furthermore, roughly a quarter of the companies that registered did not identify any individual owners, many of which disclosed entities in countries known for business secrecy, such as the British Virgin Islands or Panama. The guidance defines a “beneficial owner” as either an individual or an entity.
