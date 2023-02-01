✕ Close Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine without Brexit, suggests top MEP

Russia is unlikely to make significant breakthroughs beyond the “sideshow” of recent gains near the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Western officials have claimed.

Officials warned that they expect the war to grind on throughout 2023, in a conflict they believe has inflicted more than 100,000 losses on each side – with one suggesting the death toll among Vladimir Putin’s troops is even higher due to them being on the offensive.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said it would not be “practical” for Britain to provide Kyiv with fighter jets, as France suggested that there was “no taboo” on Paris doing so, days after the volte face on Western tanks which officials said could see up to 140 sent to Kyiv in a “first wave” of deliveries.

Elsewhere, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, boasted that the sanctions slapped on Moscow by Ukraine’s allies have “failed miserably”, claiming that “enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions” have misfired.