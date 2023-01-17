Putin suffering 'profound' problems with 'dysfunctional' long-range missiles

✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine that the Kremlin’s missile systems are highly likely to be “struggling” to identify targets.

The update comes after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro, killing at least 40 people and injuring multiple others.

Earlier, Russia sanctioned British foreign secretary James Cleverly in a punitive move over the Ukraine war and asked the top official about why he has supported “neo-Nazism” and the Kyiv administration run by Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Dear James, you don’t understand. This is for the anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you still have to answer for the support of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazism,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said yesterday.

The British official, who will hold diplomatic talks with his US and Canadian counterparts starting today to rally more support for Ukraine, confirmed that he has been targeted by Moscow, and added that if that were the price to be paid for supporting the war-hit nation, then he was happy to be sanctioned.