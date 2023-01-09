✕ Close Air raid sirens heard in Ukraine despite Russian call for ceasefire

Officials in Ukraine have rejected Russia’s claim that Kyiv lost 600 of its troops in a single missile strike in a city in Donetsk, stating that there were in fact no fatalities in the incident.

A ground report by Reuters said there were no obvious signs of casualties at the site where Russia claims to have successfully targeted hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.

It comes as Ukrainian forces were defending towns and cities in eastern Ukraine in the “bloodiest” battle of the war so far, Volodymyr Zelensky said last night, as the conflict entered its 320th day.

Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance.”

"Soledar is holding on, even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult," he added.

Russia has resumed its offensive efforts after Vladimir Putin called a unilateral truce for Orthodox Christmas over the weekend, though there was little sign of a break in the fighting at the frontline.