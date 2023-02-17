For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Russian intelligence colonel and a decorated paratrooper have been killed in Ukraine, in a setback for morale among Vladimir Putin’s troops.

And in a further blow, the White House says Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties in Ukraine.

The exact circumstances of how army intelligence officer Lt Col Viktor Fursov died have not been disclosed.

But a Russian website, Vk.com, wrote that he died “heroically” in the course of a special military operation, performing a combat mission.

The 37-year-old has since been posthumously awarded the Russian Order of Courage, and his funeral took place on Friday.

Separately, a Russian paratrooper honoured by the Russian leader in his New Year address has also been killed in Ukraine.

The death of Senior Lt Yuri “Krug” Schneider, 26, was reported by Twitter account Necro Mancer, which collects data on the dead, and the death was confirmed to the Novaya Gazeta Europe website by two of his acquaintances.

Lt Schneider featured in Mr Putin’s new year address, standing directly behind the president’s right shoulder, before receiving the Order of Courage.

He said at the time: “To receive such an award from the supreme commander was a big joy in my life.

“I will remember this for the rest of my life.”

According to the UK’s Ministry of Defence, Russia has suffered between 175,000 and 200,000 casualties in the past year, including up to 60,000 deaths.

In the past two weeks, the toll has been equivalent to 824 casualties a day.

Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian cities as part of a push to seize more land in the eastern Donbas region.

Earlier this week, a Russian general who led the oppression of journalists, opposition activists and protesters, Major General Vladimir Makarov, 72, was reported to have killed himself after being sacked by Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s top spy chiefs have warned that Russia is preparing for a “massive new spring offensive”. They fear it could be launched around 24 February, the anniversary of the invasion.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday it was obvious that Ukraine would not be the last stop of Mr Putin’s invasion, and that it was vital the West did not delay arms deliveries.

In October, Mr Putin called up 300,000 conscripts to boost the flagging war effort.

Last month the Soldiers’ Widows of Russia group called on Mr Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men.