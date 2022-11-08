Jump to content

Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin

Zelensky demands that Russia compensates Kyiv for damage caused during war

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 08 November 2022 12:29
Comments
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders.

In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for Russia’s brutal attacks, which have recently turned to targeting critical infrastructure, that Moscow punish those responsible for war crimes, and that it be given assurances that an invasion on Ukraine of this kind “won’t happen again”.

Ukraine’s leader said his demands constituted “real peace negotiations”, the conditions of which he claimed to have posed to Russia “numerous times,” to which Moscow has retaliated with “crazy” responses, “terroist attacks, shellings or blackmail”.

A senior adviser to Mr Zelensky insisted that Ukraine had never refused to negotiate with Russia and that Kyiv was ready for talks with its future leader, but not its incumbent president Vladimir Putin.

The comments by President Zelensky and Mykhailo Podolyak follow a Washington Post report that sources familar with discussions suggested the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate.

Washington has said publicly it will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” while hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict with Russia.

The US has also accused the Kremlin of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying peace talks, even as bodies of Russian soldiers keep “piling up” at the conflict’s frontlines.

“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said last night.

He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”

On Tuesday, the secretary of Ukraine’s security council similarly said that the key condition for the resumption of talks with Moscow would be the restoration of Ukraine’s terratorial integrity. Oleksiy Danilov also said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the “guarantee” of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.

Elsewhere in his nightly video address on Monday, Mr Zelensky said about 4.5 million people are without electricity across the country.

He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships, saying: “We must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

