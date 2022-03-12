Seven killed including child after Russian troops fire at evacuation convoy, Ukraine says
Ukraine has accused Russia of killing seven civilians after firing at a convoy of evacuees in the Kyiv region.
Six women and a child reportedly died while attempting to leave the village of Peremoha along an agreed humanitarian corridor on Friday.
Ukraine’s intelligence service said in a statement on Saturday: “On 11 March, when trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha (Baryshivskyi district of Kyiv region) towards the village of Ostroluchchia along the agreed ‘green’ corridor, the invaders shelled a column of civilians, which consisted exclusively of women and children.
“The result of this brutal act was seven killed. One of them is a child. The exact number of wounded is still unknown.”
Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing evacuations from conflict zones by not respecting agreed ceasefires and firing at civilian targets.
Russia has denied targeting civilians since the start of the invasion on 24 February and has blamed Ukraine for repeated stumbles in efforts to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas, including the southern port city of Mariupol.
The Russian bombardment, which Moscow calls a special operation, has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Saturday that the conflict meant some small Ukrainian towns no longer existed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies