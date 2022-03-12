Residents in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol march through the streets in protest against the alleged abduction of their mayor by Russian forces.

Footage captures Ivan Fedorov appearing to be blindfolded and being led away by Putin's forces.

This morning, residents gathered near the occupied district administration demanding that the Russian troops release the kidnapped mayor Fedorov.

The south-eastern city was one of the first to fall to the Russians.

