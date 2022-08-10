Ukraine war can only end with liberation of Crimea, says Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with the liberation of the Russia-occupied region, Volodymyr Zelensky said after several explosions hit the area.

In a video address on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never leave it behind.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation.”

The Ukrainian president’s statement came as a string of explosions rocked Crimea’s western coast on Tuesday. One person was killed and nine were injured in the explosions at Russia’s Saky air base near Novofedorivka.

“Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will continue to be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places,” Mr Zelensky said without mentioning the explosions.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014 after sending in troops and then staging a referendum there, in a move not recognised by most other countries. Many Ukrainians believe it was the beginning of the war with Russia.

Crimea, a holiday destination for many Russians, had so far been spared the bombings and artillery bombardment seen by much of the rest of Ukraine.

While other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine have suffered relentless attacks, this was the first time the region has been struck since Russia invaded the country in February.

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea (AP)

Witnesses told Reuters they had heard at least 12 explosions around 12.20pm local time and said the final blast was the loudest.

Visuals on social media showed beachgoers running in fear as the explosions rang and smoke bellowed in the sky.

Neither side has officially claimed responsibility for these explosions. Russia’s defence ministry said the “detonation of several aviation ammunition stores” had caused an explosion, local news agencies reported, but that there had been no injuries.

When asked if Ukraine was taking responsibility for the attacks, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told the Dozhd online television channel: “Of course not. What do we have to do with this?”

But a Kyiv official told theWashington Post that Ukrainian special forces were behind the explosions in Crimea. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not disclose how the attack was carried out.

A US official told the newspaper that the attack was carried out without using weapons provided by Washington.

On Wednesday, Russian authorities sought to downplay the explosions, saying all hotels and beaches on the peninsula were unaffected.

The explosions mark a significant escalation in the six-month long war as Moscow last month warned that any attack on Crimea would trigger a massive retaliation, including strikes on “decision-making centres” in Kyiv.