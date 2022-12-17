✕ Close Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.

Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had the means to order several similar waves of attacks to drain the country’s energy system.

But he added: “Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won’t change the balance of power in this war.”

Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.