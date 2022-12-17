Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes
Search continues for survivors of wave of missile attacks on Friday, as Putin targets energy infrastructure
The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.
Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had the means to order several similar waves of attacks to drain the country’s energy system.
But he added: “Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won’t change the balance of power in this war.”
Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.
Body of toddler pulled from rubble as search for missile strike survivors continues
Emergency crews have pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that got through air defenses among the 76 missiles fired Friday in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, part of Moscow’s strategy to leave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in the dark and cold this winter.
Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kryvyi Rih is located, wrote on the Telegram social media app that “rescuers retrieved the body of a 1-1/2-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket.”
In all, four people were killed in the strike, and 13 injured — four of them children — authorities said.
The victims were “a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a small son,” he wrote.
Reznichenko said the pounding from Russian forces continued overnight, damaging power lines and houses in the cities and towns of Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, which are across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Putin ‘seeking proposals from army commanders to how war should proceed'
Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia’s military operation in Ukraine should proceed, according to Russian news agency reports.
Putin took soundings from them on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of Russia’s joint task force on military operations in Ukraine, TASS and Interfax reported.
“We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.
Putin spent the whole of Friday at the headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.
Water supply back in Kyiv after Russian strikes
Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko has said the Ukrainian capital city’s water supply is back a day after targeted attacks on the country’s critical water and energy infrastructure by Russian air strikes.
Russia fired over 70 missiles yesterday in one of its biggest attacks since it invaded Ukraine in February.
While Ukraine reportedly intercepted 60 of the 76 missiles, the attack left at least three dead and several injured.
The capital city’s mayor said today that heating has been restored to half the city, adding that electricity is returned to two-thirds.
Editorial: Next year could be the turning point in the Ukraine conflict
The West is right to give Zelensky a blank cheque to defend his land, because the cost of a new Russian domination of Eastern Europe would inevitably be far greater.
Russia’s targeted, strategic missile attacks are aimed at taking out power stations.
If Russia cannot win the war by defeating Ukraine’s military, it will instead try by crushing Ukraine’s civilian population.
But in 2023 events could swing Ukraine’s way as there are rumours about President Putin’s health, and as Russians realise their country’s “special military operation” hasn’t gone well.
Editorial: Next year could be the turning point in the Ukraine conflict
Editorial: The West is right to give Zelensky a blank cheque to defend his land, because the cost of a new Russian domination of Eastern Europe would inevitably be far greater
ICYMI: Waves of missile attacks in Ukraine leave thousands without power
A series of over 70 Russian missiles attacking critical infrastructure in at least four Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, triggered blackouts across the country.
While 60 of the 76 missiles were reportedly intercepted, the attacks left at least three people dead and several injured.
Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts, leaving several cities without power.
Strikes targeting such critical energy infrastructure have been part of Russia’s strategy since mid-October in an attempt to freeze Ukrainians.
Thousands left without water, power as huge Russian missile barrage strikes Ukraine
Three people were killed during the airstrikes as Moscow continues to target civilian infrastructure
'Putin's war has been a failure for Russia', CIA director says
CIA director Bill Burns told PBS NewsHour that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has been a failure for the invading country, whose military, he said, “has performed poorly and suffered huge losses”.
“The Russian economy has suffered long-term damage. Most of the progress that the Russian middle class has made over the last 30 years is being destroyed,” he said yesterday.
“The Russian population seems increasingly uneasy about the costs of war as well,” the CIA director added.
ICYMI: UK clowns are travelling to refugee centres in Europe to perform for Ukrainian children
Clowns Without Borders UK has sent about 20 clowns to refugee centers in Europe to provide “emotional first aid” to Ukrainian children.
The children’s charity has sent 19 clowns to European countries, including Poland and Romania to try and ease the mental health strain of the children displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The clowns were reportedly deployed as part of Project Laughter – a mission that has supported 1,850 Ukrainian refugee children since September.
“The point is that you get to say to a little child, through play, I see you, and I care about what’s happening to you,” Samantha Holdsworth, chief of Clowns Without Borders UK, told PA.
Canada to provide $500m loan to Ukraine
Canada’s Department of Finance said in a statement yesterday that it is transferring $500m through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
It said the loan follows the sale of bonds costing $100 or more to Canadians, investors, governments, and institutions.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau discussed further financial and security assistance for Ukraine with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday.
“We continue to stand with you...with each day and every conversation, our partnership grows stronger,” Mr Trudeau told the Ukrainian president.
ICYMI: FIFA rejects Ukraine's request to offer 'message of peace' at World Cup final
FIFA has rejected Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to deliver a “message of peace” ahead of the World Cup final game in Qatar, CNN reported yesterday, citing an unnamed source.
The Ukrainian president reportedly wanted to deliver the message via video in the stadium in Qatar.
“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source said, adding they were surprised by the negative response.
‘Russians have robbed nearly 40 museums in Ukraine’, defense ministry claims
Ukraine’s defense ministry has said Russian troops have robbed about 40 museums in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
Recently it robbed Kherson Regional Local Lore Museum which had nearly 180,000 exhibits, the ministry said.
In November, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Centre reported that Russian forces stole around 15,000 exhibits from Kherson and surrounding areas.
