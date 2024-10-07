Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Kyiv as Ukraine hits major oil depot in Crimea

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Russia’s forces have launched hypersonic missiles at Ukraine on as Kyiv’s military said it had struck a major oil terminal in occupied Crimea that provides fuel for Vladimir Putin's war effort.

Ukraine's general staff said on social media that the oil terminal in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula, has been supplying the Russian army with fuel and that the strike was part of an ongoing effort to "undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation".

Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning.

Ukrainian troops were downed at least two eight-metre long Kinzhal missiles fired at Kyiv and while another is said to have struck the “area” of an airfield 170 miles further west in Starokostyantyniv.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable, Russian air-launched ballistic missile, revealed as a “next-generation” weapon by Putin in 2018.

Missile debris damaged the roof of a tower-block in Kyiv and a school was also hit by the falling wreckage after it was shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

The debris of a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile warhead downed by Ukraine last year ( REUTERS )

The acting head of the Communications Department of Ukraine's Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said that two of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that were shot down over the Kyiv region were aimed at the capital city.

He said: "Despite the fact that it's getting harder, despite [Russia's] improvements and the use of new tactics, today we have two shoot-downs."

Despite Ukraine's high interception rates, some weapons still get through. "They are learning from their mistakes and from our mistakes. They are improving their technology so that we are able to shoot down fewer of them," Mr Ihnat told the Associated Press.

Ukrainian air defences also shot down 32 Russian drones and a further 37 were lost on military radars, suggesting they had been disabled by electronic warfare systems, Kyiv’s air force said.

Moscow has staged long-range missile strikes on Ukraine throughout the war since February 2022 - something Volodymyr Zelensky wants to stop by using Western missiles to hit targets inside Russia.

Britain has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of about 155 miles, while the US has provided Ukraine with the longest-range version of ATACMS, a ballistic missile that can travel 190 miles.

But Washington has remained hesitant over allowing the firing of long-range missiles into Russia over fears Moscow could retaliate. And given that US targeting systems are also needed to help Ukraine fire the UK missiles, this means neither can be used for firing deep into Russia yet.

Footage showed a huge fire and thick black smoke billowing from the oil depot after Ukraine claimed it had struck the site ( via REUTERS )

As for the Ukrainian strike on the oil depot in the occupied city of Feodosia on the Crimean coast, footage showed a huge fire and thick black smoke billowing from the building as Russian state news agency reported at least 300 people were forced to evacuate the city.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted rear areas that are essential for Russia’s invasion, now deep into its third year.

It has developed long-range drone technology that have hit oil depots and refineries as well as armories across Russia.

Zelensky wants Western permission to use missiles like the Storm Shadow to hit targets deep inside Russian territory ( AP )

Ukraine’s aim is to impair Russia’s ability to support its front-line units, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where the main Russian battlefield effort is stretching weary Ukrainian forces.

On Sunday, Zelensky said the war was in “a very important phase” as the Ukrainian army attempted to fend off Russian forces in the east while also holding ground in Russia’s Kursk region, which it captured in August.

Zelensky said Ukraine needed to “put pressure on Russia in the way that is necessary for Russia to realise that the war will gain them nothing,” Zelensky said.

He added: “We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia — because only through strength can we bring peace closer.”