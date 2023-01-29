✕ Close Moment Zelensky told tanks would be delivered

Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach’s decision to allow Russia to participate in the Games.

“Olympic principles and war are fundamentally opposed to each other,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, criticising the Olympic committee’s apparent neutral stance.

“One cannot but be disappointed by the statements of the current president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. I spoke with him several times. And I never heard how he is going to protect sports from war propaganda if he returns Russian athletes to international competitions,” he added.

Ukrainian athletes have been forced to defend their loved ones from Russian aggression, he continued. “Russian strikes took the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian men and women who could have brought their talents to world sports,” he said.

This comes as Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office claimed the Russian military had committed 66,743 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the invasion in February last year.