Russia is set to make basic military training mandatory in its secondary school curriculum under a ‘basics of life safety’ course, the British defence ministry said today.
“In recent weeks, the Russian ministry of education has provided more detail on the rollout of the previously announced plan to include basic military training in Russia’s secondary school curriculum,” the MoD said in a new intelligence brief.
The initiatives “highlight the increasingly militarised atmosphere in wartime Russia, as well as being a (likely deliberate) evocation of the Soviet Union: similar training was mandatory in schools up to 1993.”
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine remained critical over the weekend.
“The situation at the front, and in particular in the Donetsk region – near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, remains extremely acute. The occupiers are not just storming our positions – they are deliberately and methodically destroying these towns and villages around them. Artillery, aviation, missiles,” said Mr Zelensky.
Trump claims he could solve Ukraine war in ‘24 hours’
Donald Trump has said he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks as he also claimed he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine “within 24 hours.”
The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.”
Mr Trump added that “it is a word you are never allowed to use” and insisted it had never been said when he was in the White House.
North Korea says US pledge of tanks to Ukraine ‘unethical crime’
North Korea criticised the US decision to send tanks to Ukraine and called it an “unethical crime” as it continued its charge against the war-hit country’s ally for a second day.
“The US is working hard to supply such offensive weapons as (main battle tanks) to Ukraine at any cost in disregard of the just concern and criticism of the international community,” Kwon Chung-keun, director of US affairs at North Korea’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.
“This is an unethical crime aimed at keeping the international situation unstable,” the official said.
The top official also derided Washington’s allegations that North Korea has provided arms to Russia as a “groundless rumor” to justify its own military aid to Ukraine.
The baseless claims of North Korea-Russia arms deals are a “grave provocation that can never be allowed” and perpetuating them will bring a “really undesirable result”, Mr Kwon added.
Ukraine says attacks around Blahodatne repelled as Russia’s Wagner claims control
Ukraine’s military has said its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region amid claims from Russia’s Wagner private military group of taking control of the village.
“Units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of... Blahodatne... in the Donetsk region,” the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said this morning, confirming the fighting that took place on Saturday.
The Ukrainian army said its forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.
This comes just hours after Russia’s proxy mercenary Wagner Group — termed by the United States as a transnational criminal organisation — said that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.
While the Wagner has made premature claims of capturing territory in eastern Ukraine, including Soledar recently, it is not immediately clear what part of the region remains under Ukraine’s active control.
Situation ‘extremely acute’ in Donetsk’s Bakhmut
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine remains critical over the weekend.
“The situation at the front, and in particular in the Donetsk region – near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, remains extremely acute. The occupiers are not just storming our positions – they are deliberately and methodically destroying these towns and villages around them. Artillery, aviation, missiles,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added: “The Russian army has no shortage of means of destruction. And it can be stopped only by force. Our soldiers, who are defending the areas in Donetsk region, are real heroes.”
Nearly 67,000 Russian war crimes and crimes of aggression recorded – official
More than 66,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression have been recorded in Ukraine, the war-hit country’s prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday.
The Russian military has committed 66,743 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine after invading the country last February and launching a full-scale war.
At least 459 children and injured at least 917 since 24 February, the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said.
How the West’s new tanks could give Ukraine a battlefield edge over Russia
After months of pleas and international pressure, Germany and the US have now agreed to supply Ukraine with tanks – a decision that was hailed by a top presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky as “a real punching fist of democracy” against Russia’s invasion.
While unlikely to turn the tide of the war in their current numbers, the roughly three battalions worth mark a gear change in Nato’s support for Kyiv – as underscored by the Kremlin’s accusations of direct Western involvement and a renewed flurry of nuclear threats from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
The tanks themselves – including the Leopard 2, M1 Abrams and Challenger 2 designs – are generally viewed as more potent than most of the Soviet and Russian-made vehicles which, to the surprise of those who believed tanks to be practically defunct, have so far played a central role in Europe’s largest land war in decades.
Ukraine in ‘fast-track’ talks with allies for fighter jets and missiles
Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks over the supply of long-range missiles and military jets, a top aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine’s allies “understand how the war is developing” and the need to supply planes capable of providing cover for the tanks which have been pledged this week.
He continued: “We must speak reasonably and tell them [allies], for example, ‘This and this will reduce fatalities, this will reduce the burden on infrastructure. This will reduce security threats to the European continent, this will keep the war localised’.”
Zelensky slams Olympic committee chief’s ‘neutrality’ amid war
Volodymyr Zelensky has come down heavily on International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach for allowing Russia to participate in the Games.
“Olympic principles and war are fundamentally opposed to each other,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, criticising the Olympic committee’s apparent neutral stance.
“One cannot but be disappointed by the statements of the current president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. I spoke with him several times. And I never heard how he is going to protect sports from war propaganda if he returns Russian athletes to international competitions,” he added.
Mr Zelensky also said that his administration will do “everything so that the world will protect sports from political or any other influence of the terrorist state, which is simply inevitable if Russian athletes participate in competitions. And especially – at the Paris Olympics.”
“I do not want to get into what exactly motivated Mr Bach to promote such an initiative,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukrainian athletes have been forced to defend their loved ones from Russian aggression, he continued. “Russian strikes took the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian men and women who could have brought their talents to world sports,” he said.
Ukraine negotiating to get long-range missiles to strike Russian depots - official
Ukraine is holding expedited talks with its allies for securing long-range missiles to stop Russia from bombarding its cities, according to the presidential adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.
“To drastically reduce the Russian army’s key weapon — the artillery they use today on the front lines — we need missiles that will destroy their depots,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
He added that there are more than 100 artillery warehouses on the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.
“Therefore, firstly, negotiations are already under way. Secondly, negotiations are proceeding at an accelerated pace,” the top aide said without giving details.
