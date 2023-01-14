✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.

Earlier this week, Western officials warned Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.

On Saturday morning Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in an attack aimed at hitting infrastructure facilities.

A Ukrainian regional governor has also warned that a “massive missile attack” could take place today, with reports of Russian Tupolev bombers in the air.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.

On Friday Moscow said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.