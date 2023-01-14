Ukraine news – live: Sunak confirms UK will provide tanks as Russia targets Kyiv
Tanks announcement comes as Russia renews air strikes on Ukraine capital Kyiv
Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.
Earlier this week, Western officials warned Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.
On Saturday morning Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in an attack aimed at hitting infrastructure facilities.
A Ukrainian regional governor has also warned that a “massive missile attack” could take place today, with reports of Russian Tupolev bombers in the air.
Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.
On Friday Moscow said it has taken control of the eastern town of Soledar after days of fierce fighting. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the capture would allow Russian units to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby and much larger town of Bakhmut.
Full Downing Street statement on tanks
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky today.
“The leaders reflected on the current state of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues.
“They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine.
“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems.
“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks.
“The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace.”
Debris from Russian missile attack lands on Kyiv museum site
Images from Ukrainian Pravda have showed debris from this morning’s missile attack on Kyiv and its surrounding region.
The debris was found on the site of a local agriculture museum.
Air raid sirens were reported to have been sounded after the missiles had hit.
Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, told Ukrainian Channel 24: “Most likely, these are missiles that flew on a ballistic trajectory from the north. Ballistic [missiles] are not reachable for us, so that we can detect and shoot them down”.
No casualties have been reported from this morning’s attack so far, though a residential building was hit in the village of Kopyliv in Kyiv Oblast, with 18 houses damaged.
Sunak confirms UK will send tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, No 10 said.
Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will reportedly be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.
Earlier this week, Western officials warned Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.
There have been concerns within Nato that supplying tanks could be regarded by the Russians as a further escalation of the conflict.
It comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package to date for Ukraine.
Metal detectors donated by the UK to Ukraine are "seriously good’” expert says
The latest technology for detecting mines has been donated to Ukraine to assist in countering threats from mines and hidden explosives.
Developed by German company Vallon, the detectors are designed to detect all types of metal while taking care not to disrupt the natural ground.
The post-conflict threat of mines is predicted to remain in Ukraine for years after the war ends, similar to other countries in post-war recovery such as Afghanistan and Iraq.
Bomb disposal expert Bob Gravett told reporters from Forces News: “Modern-day detectors actually have very smart chips in them, they can tell every type of metal.
“It comes under digital manipulation, and it can tell you exactly what’s there so we can find a lot more things than we ever used to.”
The UK has donated 1,000 Vallon detectors to Ukraine.
Mr Gravett added: “These detectors are seriously, seriously good.
“I think we’ll be using this technology and detectors for a long time to come, and post the war, you’re going to be looking at 25, 30 to 50 years to clear that mess up.”
What is the significance of the battle for Soledar?
Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in fierce fighting around the salt-mining town of Soledar, eastern Ukraine.
Fighters from the Russian military contractor Wagner Group declared late on Tuesday 10 January, that they had taken the town.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the group and ally of President Putin, said in an audio statement reported by Russian news agencies: “Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar.
“A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on.”
However, this has been disputed by Ukrainian military leadership. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine‘s eastern military command, and a Ukrainian officer in the area both told Reuters that Soledar had not been captured.
The officer told reporters: “Last night artillery fire was like from hell, both sides.
“From what I know, our boys have managed to exit some parts in an orderly manner and now (assault) groups are counterattacking, but we still hold the town.”
Soledar provides little material value for Russian forces, however it lies at a strategic point north of Bakhmut, which Russian forces are aiming to surround, looking to cut off Ukrainian supply lines.
Read more:
Why Russia is fighting so hard to claim Ukrainian town of Soledar
The eastern mining outpost is of symbolic and strategic significance, but claims of control of the town are disputed by Ukraine
Russian oil being shipped by Chinese supertankers, as Western sanctions restrict market
At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian crude oil to China, as Moscow looks to Asia for exports following Western sanctions.
China, the world’s top oil importer, continues to buy Russian oil despite the sanctions regime, with India also trading at a discount.
An executive with a Chinese shipping firm involved in the shipments, told Reuters: “With Urals prices well below the price cap, the business of buying and trading Urals is essentially legitimate.”
The executive also suggested a total of 18 Chinese supertankers and another 16 smaller Aframax-sized vessels could be used for shipping Russian crude oil in 2023, enough to transport 15 million tonnes a year.
As the G7 attempted to restrict Moscow’s energy revenues as a way of funding their war in Ukraine, Russia has diverted its oil trading and exports away from European markets last year, mainly to Asia.
Putin ally suggests war critics should have their property "confiscated”
A key ally of President Putin, and parliamentary speaker, has called for Russians who have fled the country, or criticised Russia and its military should have their property confiscated.
Vyachlesav Volodin, speaking in a Telegram post, singled out people who found it “possible to insult Russia, its residents, soldiers and officers, to openly support the villains.”
Mr Volodin said he believed that existing measures to counter criticism were insufficient, and should be treated as extremism.
Referring to “scoundrels,” who were living comfortably thanks to their country, he continued, were receiving rent and royalties at the expense of fellow citizens, while having the ability to “publicly drag Russia through the mud”.
His proposal to confiscate property of critics was backed by a senior Russian senator, Andrei Klishas, who chairs the upper house of parliament’s committee on constitutional legislation.
Russia could launch “massive missile strike” today, says Ukrainian regional governor
The governor of the central Cherkasy region has warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later today.
Governor Ihor Taburets urged residents to take shelter during any air raid sirens.
Separately, Vitaly Kim, governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases.
His statement came shortly after missile attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure on Saturday morning.
More follows.
Infrastructure facility hit in Russian missile attack, say Ukrainian officials
This morning’s missile attack hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, as air raid sirens and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital.
Officials told residents to take shelter immediately.
“Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.
Kyiv’s military administration said did not say which facility had been hit.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram: “Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!”
Mr Klitschko wrote in a separate message that debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.
No casualties have been reported so far.
In the outlying Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and windows of the houses nearby were blown out, Tymoshenko said.
Earlier on Saturday, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region reported.
Mr Syniehubov said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the industrial district of Kharkiv. The extent of the damage from the strike wasn’t immediately clear, but no casualties have been reported.
