Ukraine news – live: Putin has lost nearly 200,000 troops in war, US officials say
Russian death toll includes regular military and Wagner Group mercenaries, says US
Russian troops who have either died or were left wounded in the continuing war in Ukraine is nearing 200,000, according to the US and Western officials.
Senior US officials and Western diplomats said the number has climbed above the 100,000 figure given in November last year, The New York Times reported.
This week, senior US officials said they believed the number for Russia was closer to 200,000, according to the report.
This comes as Vladimir Putin marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in the battle of Stalingrad, and invoked the battle as justification for the conflict in Ukraine.
Mr Putin evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces at Stalingrad 80 years ago to declare that Russia will defeat Ukraine.
Lambasting Germany for helping to arm Ukraine, he said: “Unfortunately we see that the ideology of Nazism in its modern form and manifestation again directly threatens the security of our country.
High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties
Senior members of the European Union’s executive branch traveled to Ukraine on Thursday looking to boost relations with the war-torn country and pave the way for it to one day join the bloc, but concerns over corruption and democratic deficiencies remain.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen led a team of 15 policy commissioners who were to spend the day discussing Ukraine’s financial, business and energy needs, and how to bring the former Soviet state’s legislation into line with EU standards.
The highly symbolic visit is the first EU political mission of its kind to a country at war. Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs meetings of the bloc’s heads of state and government, will hold a summit in Kyiv on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Putin commemorates Stalingrad battle, echoing Ukraine fight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday attended commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in the battle of Stalingrad, a long and grueling fight that resonates in the current conflict in Ukraine.
Putin laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex to the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd, the current name of the city, which stretches along the western bank of the Volga River. The memorial is dominated by an 85-meter (279-foot) sculpture of a sword-wielding woman, Europe’s tallest statue.
The Russian leader is set to speak at a memorial event and have a meeting with activists later in the day.
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna
Austria‘s government said Thursday that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow‘s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country.
The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and two at the permanent mission to the United Nations in Vienna “committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement.” It didn’t elaborate.
The diplomats were given a week to leave Austria.
UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee becomes biggest donor to charities after Ukraine appeal
More than £400m has been donated to UK charities to help people in Ukraine.
As a result, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has become the biggest charity donor to the response inside Ukraine, and to the regional refugee response, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UK government match-funded £25m of public donations to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, its largest-ever commitment through UK Aid Match.
Trump bizarrely suggests halting military aid to Ukraine will end bloody conflict
Former president Donald Trump on Thursday suggested ending military aid to Ukraine would bring an end to the year-old war by encouraging negotiations that could be led by the United States.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim during an interview with right-wing talk show host Hugh Hewitt for his eponymous radio programme when Hewitt asked if the US should be sending Ukraine’s defence forces F-16 multirole fighters.
President Joe Biden has said the US would not be sending Kyiv the fighters, but rather than address the question he was asked, Mr Trump told Hewitt the US should “negotiate peace” between Ukraine and the country that launched an unprovoked invasion on it last February.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Anti-missile system operational in Ukraine within 7-8 weeks, Italy says
An Italo-French SAMP/T air defence system will be up and running in Ukraine within the next two months, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
“I believe it will be operational within seven to eight weeks,” Antonio Tajani, who is also deputy prime minister, told a TV show in remarks confirmed by his spokesman.
The system can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at once. It is the only European-made system that can intercept ballistic missiles.
Kyiv has asked its Western allies for more air defence systems and specifically requested the SAMP/T, known as Mamba, in November.
