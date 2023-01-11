Ukraine news – live: Claims Russia’s Wagner group has seized Soledar denied by Kyiv
The group – run by an ally of Vladimir Putin – has claimed control of the town, but Kyiv says there is intense fighting there and around the nearby city of Bakhmut
Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town of Soledar, saying that the fierce fighting in the area was akin to the Second World War.
The battle for control of Soledar – and the nearby city of Bakhmut – has been raging for weeks, with Russia's defence ministry saying that airborne units had now surrounded the town from the north and south.
"The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now," Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command, said. "There is a complicated situation there."
“The intensity of battles near Bakhmut can be compared with World War Two,” Mr Cherevatyi added. Control of Soledar and Bakhmut would give Russian forces a route into other areas of eastern Ukraine.
Earlier, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his forces had a grip on Soledar. "Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Mr Prigozhin said, in a statement cited by Russian state news agencies.
Elsewhere, a huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, according to local authorities.
In pictures: The battle rages in Soledar as waves of Russian forces attack eastern Donetsk
Russian ammunition depot destroyed near Soledar
Footage shows a Russian ammunition depot destroyed near Soledar in eastern Donetsk where intense fighting has taken place in the last week.
Russian defence ministry says it has surrounded east Ukraine's Soledar
Russia‘s defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian airborne units had surrounded the Ukrainian town of Soledar from the north and south, while Russia‘s air force struck Ukrainian positions in the town, Russian agencies reported.
In its daily briefing, the defence ministry said that Russian assault units were fighting for Soledar, a small town in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk region that has been the focus of fierce fighting for months.
Ukraine says Russia does not yet control Soledar
Ukraine’s military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television the battle for Soledar was important and that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground in Soledar.
Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory
A huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, 10 January, according to local authorities.
Footage shows fireworks exploding in the sky after the attack.
“Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working on site,” said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration.
No casualties have been reported.
The attack comes after two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by a rocket strike on Monday, 9 January in Kharkiv.
A huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, 10 January, according to local authorities. Footage shows fireworks exploding in the sky after the attack. "Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working on site," said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv's military administration. No casualties have been reported. The attack comes after two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by a rocket strike on Monday, 9 January in Kharkiv.
Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors
Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday.
Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation a key goal for his right-wing government, seeking to reverse a process of gradual closures of several reactors in the past couple of decades that has left the country relying more heavily on renewable but sometimes less predictable energy.
Sweden’s energy mix consists mainly of nuclear, hydro and renewables and while it so far has been less affected by the turmoil surrounding gas supplies due to Russia‘s standoff with the West, electricity prices have been high and volatile since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The proposed new legislation, which still needs to be passed by parliament, would allow new reactors to be constructed at additional locations across Sweden and was seen being in place in March next year.
“We have an obvious need for more electricity production in Sweden,” Kristersson told a news conference.
“What we are doing today is changing legislation to allow for the construction of more nuclear reactors at more places.”
The new legislation would scrap existing rules that caps the total number of reactors at ten and prohibits reactor construction in other locations than where they currently exist, opening the door to building smaller reactors that many see as the most cost-effective nuclear option.
Any expansion of nuclear power in Sweden could take many years given the complexity of such projects while energy demand is expected to rise sharply in coming years.
Sweden currently has six operational reactors, half of what it once had, and temporary closures for maintenance of some of them have contributed to push up electricity prices in the Nordic country in recent months.
Soledarmsalt mines have symbolic, military and commercial value
Seizing Soledar would be Russia‘s most substantial gain since August, after a series of humiliating retreats throughout much of the second half of 2022. Russian forces have been fighting for months to capture Bakhmut.
But any victory would come at a massive cost, with troops from both sides having taken heavy losses in some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. The Kyiv government has released pictures in recent days showing what it says are scores of Russian soldiers strewn dead in muddy fields.
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a major step toward taking full control of the Donetsk region, one of four provinces it claimed to have annexed three months ago.
Near Bakhmut, a team of Ukrainian soldiers fired volleys of shells from a heavy anti-aircraft gun at what they said were Russian ground positions, across a barren snowy field.
“We’re frying orcs,” said one soldier with the nom de guerre “Pilot”, using a common Ukrainian slur for Russian troops.
His crew receives coordinates of Russian bases from spotters or drones. They periodically shell Russian bases, and unleash storms of heavy fire when enemy troops advance: “If they creep in very actively, then we kill them in great numbers.
Hours after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Russian strikes late on Tuesday hit a fireworks factory, the regional governor said, adding that no one was hurt.
Waves of Russian forces ‘manically’ trying to capture Soledar
Ukraine’s Volodymr Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons on Tuesday evening, saying Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign.
Ukraine‘s Defence Ministry tweeted late on Tuesday, “Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar - home to the largest salt mine in Europe.”
Ukraine said earlier its forces were still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory for months.
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Tuesday evening said that fighting for the town was still raging.
“The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively,” she said. “The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defence.”
Morning temperatures in the combat zone were put at around minus 12 Celsius (10.4 F).
Earlier, some prominent Russian military bloggers urged caution about the situation in Soledar and said that intense combat in the town’s centre and its outskirts continued during the night.
Ukraine says troops still holding onto positions in Soledar
The battle for Soledar raged in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, with Russia‘s mercenary Wagner Group claiming to have taken control of the salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, as its fighters poured fire on a pocket of resistance in the centre.
Kyiv said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military’s morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in the Donetsk region. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
Russian commanders have made the capture of Soledar a key objective in a campaign to take the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine‘s larger eastern Donbas region.
“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
“The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow,” he added, giving no further details.
Russia‘s capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.
The British Defence Ministry earlier said Russian troops and Wagner fighters had probably taken control of most of Soledar after four days of advances.
But Prigozhin’s comment that fighting continued in Soledar’s centre suggested Russian control was incomplete, despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner’s grasp.
The Russian state RIA news agency later issued a report saying that Wagner Group took over Soledar’s salt mines following fierce fighting.
The salt mines are located in the suburbs of the town. Washington has said Prigozhin may want personal control of the area’s mines.
UK should send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, says Defence Committee chief
Britain should “absolutely” supply Ukraine’s forces with heavy battle tanks and do “far more to put this fire out” in the country’s conflict with Russia, a senior Tory MP has said.
Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said the West must take bold strategic decisions to support Kyiv in pushing back Russian forces, instead of “hesitantly creeping our way forward”.
It comes as the Government considers sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine for the first time.
The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “This is our war, but we’ve left the Ukrainians to do the fighting.
“It’s not just the moralistic issue here, it’s the fact that Russia is now pushing this against the wider West, so I very much welcome the fact that we’re now thinking about sending main battle tanks.
“It does show how far we’ve come in our willingness to look (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in the eye and not be spooked by his rhetoric, and we’re finally sending this much-needed serious hardware to Ukraine.”
Sophie Wingate reports:
UK should send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, says Defence Committee chief
No final decision has been made over whether to supply Kyiv’s forces with British tanks, Downing Street said.
