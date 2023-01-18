Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin could order ‘final push’ on anniversary of invasion, officials fear
‘We must prepare for such events’, says Oleskiy Danylov
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv fear.
Oleskiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, made the comments on Tuesday as he urged Western countries to urgently send more weapons.
“We must prepare for such events every day,” he said. “And we are preparing ... The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country.”
Earlier, Russia announced a major overhaul of its army following a series of setbacks in the war in Ukraine, which has seen intense fighting on the frontline and devastating Russian missile attacks further afield in recent days.
Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement that the changes would be implemented over the next three years.
“Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.
Ukraine father killed in rocket attack during daughter’s birthday party
A Ukrainian father was killed during a rocket attack while celebrating his daughter’s birthday.
Boxing coach Mikhailo Korenovsky, 39, died when a missile struck the building where he lived with his family, in the city of Dnipro on Saturday.
Photos of the top floor apartment show how an entire side was blown off, revealing the family’s yellow kitchen inside.
Father celebrating daughter’s birthday killed in rocket attack as home devastated
Death toll has climbed to 41 in Dnipro missile attack after child’s body was pulled from rubble
Ukraine’s top general lays out the ‘urgent’ military needs to fight Russia – as nations pledge more support
Ukraine’s top general has laid out the “urgent needs” of his armed forces in a first face-to-face meeting with his US counterpart, with Kyiv hopeful of securing the tanks that it believes are needed to drive back Russian forces.
“I outlined the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fulfilment of which will accelerate our victory,” General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote in a statement on Telegram following the meeting in Poland with the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley.
Ukraine’s top general lays out ‘urgent needs’ to fight Russia’s forces
Call comes as emergency services end search for survivors at an apartment block in Dnipro hit in Russian missile strikes over the weekend
Zelensky’s adviser quits after ‘fundamental error’ remark on Dnipro missile attack
An adviser reporting to Volodymyr Zelensky has tendered his resignation after causing a public outcry by suggesting a missile that hit the apartment block had been shot down by Ukraine.
Hours after the missile strike, Oleksiy Arestovych initially said it appeared that the Russian missile had fallen on the building after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. Moscow often blames Ukraine’s air defences for missile strikes.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Arestovych, a presidential adviser to Mr Zelensky, posted a photograph of a letter of resignation and acknowledged making a “fundamental error”.
“I offer my sincere apologies to the victims and their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building,” he wrote.
US and UK vow to maintain support for Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
The United States has signalled that it is ready to further step up its military assistance for Ukraine as Britain and American vowed to maintain their support in the struggle against Russia “for as long as it takes”.
Following talks in Washington with foreign secretary James Cleverly, US secretary of state Antony Blinken welcomed the UK’s decision to supply Kyiv with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks.
He indicated that the US would be making further announcements in the coming days, with defence secretary Lloyd Austin due to host talks with key allies in Ramstein in Germany later this week.
US and UK vow to maintain support for Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has held talks in Washington urging the Americans to go ‘further and faster’ in their backing for Kyiv.
Mourners in Dnipro leave cuddly toys at makeshift memorial after apartment attack
Mourners in Dnipro have left flowers and cuddly toys at a makeshift memorial near the apartment block where dozens of civilians were killed during a wave of Russian missile attacks on Saturday.
Hundreds of mourners bade farewell to boxing coach Mykhailo Korenovskyi, killed in a strike, while footage showed the kitchen of his apartment, decorated in bright yellow colours, now exposed to the air after the external wall was torn off.
Jailed Navalny vows to keep resisting the Kremlin as campaign launched to free him
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has pledged to keep opposing the Kremlin, as his family and allies launched a campaign to free him exactly two years after he was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning with a deadly Soviet-era nerve agent.
“Our miserable, exhausted Motherland needs to be saved. It has been pillaged, wounded, dragged into an aggressive war, and turned into a prison run by the most unscrupulous and deceitful scoundrels,” Mr Navalny wrote on Twitter via his lawyers.
Jailed Navalny vows to keep resisting the Kremlin as campaign launched to free him
Mr Navalny is the highest-profile of the few remaining opposition voices in Russia
Nato sending message to Putin with arms deliveries, says Cleverly
Nato allies are conveying a clear message to Vladimir Putin by boosting their arms supplies to Ukraine, Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.
“The message we’re sending to Putin ... is that we made a commitment to support Ukrainians until they are victorious,” Mr Cleverly told delegates at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Rutte discusses Patriot systems for Ukraine with Biden
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has spoken to US president Joe Biden of plans to offer Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, working alongside Germany and Washington to deliver support to Kyiv.
The two leaders held wide-ranging talks today, and Mr Rutte also spoke to Germany’s Olaf Scholz.
Mr Biden told Mr Rutte that he looked forward to discussing ways to strengthen the supply chain as he welcomed the prime minister to the White House, also thanking him for being “very very stalwart” in supporting for Ukraine.
