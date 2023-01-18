✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv fear.

Oleskiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, made the comments on Tuesday as he urged Western countries to urgently send more weapons.

“We must prepare for such events every day,” he said. “And we are preparing ... The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country.”

Earlier, Russia announced a major overhaul of its army following a series of setbacks in the war in Ukraine, which has seen intense fighting on the frontline and devastating Russian missile attacks further afield in recent days.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement that the changes would be implemented over the next three years.

“Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.