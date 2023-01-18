Ukraine news – live: Heat on Germany to send Leopard tanks amid fears of ‘final push’ from Putin
German-origin Leopard 2 Tank weighs more than 60 tons and is regarded as one of the best in West
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks this week as the British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from Poland and Baltic countries in Estonia to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.
Germany’s new defence minister Boris Pistorius will be deciding — in his first move after taking office — in the meeting of the so-called “Leopard coalition” of western nations willing to end the Russian offensive on Ukraine by pouring more military aid.
Mr Pistorius will host the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin tomorrow ahead of a meeting on Friday of dozens of defence ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany.
Regarded as one of the best tanks owned by the West, the German-origin Leopard 2 Tank weighs more than 60 tons, has a 120mm smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to five km.
This comes amid reports that Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv fear.
Ukraine defending Bakhmut’s outskirts against Russian attacks - MoD
Ukrainian forces have likely established new defensive lines to the west, the British defence ministry said today.
“By the end of 16 January [Monday], Ukrainian forces had highly likely withdrawn from the Donbas town of Soledar, leaving Russian military and Wagner Group proxy forces in control,” the ministry said.
It added: “Russia’s advance on Soledar primarily consisted of Wagner forces and was a supporting operation aimed to enable the eventual envelopment of the larger settlement of Bakhmut. One of Ukraine’s two main supply routes into Bakhmut is now under increasing pressure.”
The British defence ministry pointed to imagery showing that since the start of January 2023, the south and east of Bakhmut has continued to be subjected to intense artillery bombardment.
Ukrainian forces almost certainly continue to defend against Russian forces on the outskirts of the city, the MoD said.
Ukraine’s military Patriot training will take 10 weeks - official
The training of Ukrainian forces to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defence system will last 10 weeks, Ukraine‘s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.
“There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners,” Reznikov said, in remarks published on Ukraine‘s state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.
Ukraine father killed in Dniprorocket attack after recently celebrating daughter’s birthday
More than 14,000 Ukrainian children abducted - official
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of abducting almost 14,000 children in Ukraine during the war, the presidential adviser Daria Herasymchuk said.
The presidential advisor for children’s rights and rehabilitation said that only 125 children, who were illegally deported to Russia, have been returned to Ukraine, as of yesterday.
Russian troops have killed 456 children and injured 897 since the beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, the official said.
Western allies to meet at German airbase this week
Western allies are scheduled to meet at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday to pledge military support for Ukraine, with a focus on the proposal to provide battle tanks, reports my colleague Chris Stevenson.
German-made Leopard tanks, held by armies across Europe, are seen as the most likely option to be sent in large numbers, but Berlin has been reticent to provide the approval required.
That decision now sits with Germany’s new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, who has been chosen to replace Christine Lambrecht, who quit after a number of recent missteps.
Ukraine father killed in rocket attack during daughter’s birthday party
A Ukrainian father was killed during a rocket attack while celebrating his daughter’s birthday.
Boxing coach Mikhailo Korenovsky, 39, died when a missile struck the building where he lived with his family, in the city of Dnipro on Saturday.
Photos of the top floor apartment show how an entire side was blown off, revealing the family’s yellow kitchen inside.
Father celebrating daughter’s birthday killed in rocket attack as home devastated
Death toll has climbed to 41 in Dnipro missile attack after child’s body was pulled from rubble
Ukraine’s top general lays out the ‘urgent’ military needs to fight Russia – as nations pledge more support
Ukraine’s top general has laid out the “urgent needs” of his armed forces in a first face-to-face meeting with his US counterpart, with Kyiv hopeful of securing the tanks that it believes are needed to drive back Russian forces.
“I outlined the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fulfilment of which will accelerate our victory,” General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote in a statement on Telegram following the meeting in Poland with the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley.
Ukraine’s top general lays out ‘urgent needs’ to fight Russia’s forces
Call comes as emergency services end search for survivors at an apartment block in Dnipro hit in Russian missile strikes over the weekend
Zelensky’s adviser quits after ‘fundamental error’ remark on Dnipro missile attack
An adviser reporting to Volodymyr Zelensky has tendered his resignation after causing a public outcry by suggesting a missile that hit the apartment block had been shot down by Ukraine.
Hours after the missile strike, Oleksiy Arestovych initially said it appeared that the Russian missile had fallen on the building after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. Moscow often blames Ukraine’s air defences for missile strikes.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Arestovych, a presidential adviser to Mr Zelensky, posted a photograph of a letter of resignation and acknowledged making a “fundamental error”.
“I offer my sincere apologies to the victims and their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building,” he wrote.
