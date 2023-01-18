✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Ukraine is inching closer to securing approval for German-made Leopard 2 tanks this week as the British defence secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet his counterparts from Poland and Baltic countries in Estonia to build more pressure on Berlin to send the heavy war vehicles to Kyiv.

Germany’s new defence minister Boris Pistorius will be deciding — in his first move after taking office — in the meeting of the so-called “Leopard coalition” of western nations willing to end the Russian offensive on Ukraine by pouring more military aid.

Mr Pistorius will host the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin tomorrow ahead of a meeting on Friday of dozens of defence ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany.

Regarded as one of the best tanks owned by the West, the German-origin Leopard 2 Tank weighs more than 60 tons, has a 120mm smoothbore gun and can hit targets at a distance of up to five km.

This comes amid reports that Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv fear.