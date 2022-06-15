It’s been almost four months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and you can follow all the latest news and updates via The Independent’s live blog.

In the week that Russia said its missiles had destroyed an ammunition warehouse for weapons donated by NATO alliance countries in Ukraine‘s western Lviv region, expert and Independent columnist Mary Dejevsky will be on hand to answer reader questions about the conflict as part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

Mary’s recent pieces have included Why Germany is right to be cautious over Ukraine, What awaits Ukraine when the fighting stops? and It’s time to be realistic about the war.

As journalists continue to dissect information distributed by the Kremlin, get the expert view on how to interpret news from Russia and Ukraine and what might happen next.

According to a Pentagon official this week, President Putin still likely has designs to capture all of Ukraine for Russia, though he has had to narrow his objectives in the current war.

Why is Moscow focusing its attention on the eastern region of Donbas? What will happen next at the chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk as Vladimir Putin’s top defence official urges Ukrainian fighters trapped in a chemical plant to “stop their senseless resistance and lay down arms”? Why is it a key city in Russia’s view? Put your questions to Mary this Friday 17 June at 2pm.

