Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin echoes Trump attack on Zelensky after striking Kyiv in massive missile attack
Zelensky has cancelled part of his trip to South Africa after Moscow launched a massive attack on Kyiv overnight
The Kremlin has echoed Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after he refused to cede Crimean territory to Russia.
“Crimea was lost years ago... and is not even a point of discussion,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday, prompting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to agree with his statements on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, the US president claimed that Washington has a deal with Russia, accusing Mr Zelensky of being “harder” to deal with than Moscow.
Mr Peskov added that Russia will ensure its interests are heard in any peace settlement as it continues to work with the US.
It comes after at least nine people were killed in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, which also injured 70 people including six children.
Russia launched 215 drones and missiles in a huge overnight attack, Ukraine's air force said. At least one person has been pulled alive from under the rubble, with searches ongoing for survivors, according to the State Emergency Service.
Volodymyr Zelensky has now cancelled part of his trip to South Africa, and will return to Kyiv after meeting with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kremlin echoes Trump's comments on Crimea and Zelensky
The Kremlin has echoed Donald Trump’s comments after he criticised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to cede territory to Russia.
“Crimea was lost years ago... and is not even a point of discussion,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.
These comments fully correspond with the Kremlin’s understanding, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Moscow is continuing to work with the United States towards achieving peace in Ukraine, it said, adding that it will ensure Moscow's interests are heard in any settlement.
Mr Peskov said Russia will continue its military operation and strike military and military-adjacent targets in Ukraine.
Missile used in Russian strike on Kyiv was North Korean, Kyiv source says
The missile which killed at least nine and injured dozens others in a huge attack on Kyiv was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source said on Thursday.
A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre was struck by a missile during the attack. Around 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.
Photo report: Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight
A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 63, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 42 people were hospitalized, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.
Take a look at the Associated Press’ photo gallery showing the devastating strikes:
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight
Why is Crimea so militarily significant?
After Volodymyr Zelensky refused to cede Crimean territory to Russia, Donald Trump has once again accused him of not being serious about peace.
But why is the peninsula, illegally seized by Russia in 2014 so strategically important?
Russia's Black Sea base in Sevastopol, which was leased from Ukraine, gives Moscow access to the Mediterranean.
Russia has frequently used Crimea as a launchpad for missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since sending tens of thousands of troops into the country on February 24, 2022 in what Putin calls a "special military operation". Ukrainian forces have also fired missiles at Crimea since Russia's 2022 invasion.
After its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia enforced a de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports which severely restricted grain exports that had been vital to Kyiv's pre-war economy.
This resulted in a rise in world food prices and the threat of famine in lower-income countries. A deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative was reached in July 2022 to allow safe passage from certain ports but it later collapsed.
Pictured: 16,000 Kyiv residents huddle in metro stations amid huge attack
Mobile phones ringing beneath rubble, rescue efforts ongoing
Mobile phones are being heard ringing beneath the rubble as rescue efforts in Kyiv continue following Russia’s mass drone and missile attack.
Climbing specialists and sniffer dogs are in action as rescuers operate across 13 sites in the Ukrainian capital. Forty fires also broke out following the attack, which has killed at least nine people and injured more than 70.
"Mobile telephones are heard ringing beneath rubble. The search will continue until it become clear that they have got everyone," Kyiv’s emergency services said.
Fires broke out in garages and administrative buildings, with falling metal fragments striking vehicles below.
An air raid alert has been in effect in the capital over the past six hours.
"There was the air raid siren, we did not even have time to dress to go out of the apartment. One blast came after the other, all windows were blown out, doors, walls, my husband and son were thrown to the other side," Kyiv resident Viktoria Bakal said.
Zelensky: Oval Office spat did not help Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Oval Office spat with Donald Trump in late February - after which he was booted out of the White House - as “not helpful for Ukraine”.
It came during an interview with American conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, which is due to be released in two parts on Thursday and Friday.
Mr Zelensky was also asked about the money donated to Ukraine as US military aid, a trailer for the interview shows, with Mr Shapiro saying there are “lots of questions about where the money is going”.
"There's nothing to hide," Zelensky said. "We are absolutely open."
The Ukrainian president also described his country as a “living shield against Russia's invasion to the civilized world”.
Zelensky refusing to make peace concessions, claims Moscow
Volodymyr Zelensky is refusing to make any concessions in peace talks and is only open to a ceasefire on its own terms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Ms Zakharova accuse the Ukrainian president of derailing consultations on the peace process held this week in London with US, Ukrainian and European officials, accusing him of being ready to torpedo the settlement process at any price.
Russia has repeatedly said it will not move forward with ceasefire negotiations until a number of its own issues are addressed.
On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said the London talks had been marked by emotions and expressed hope that future joint work with Kyiv's Western allies would lead to peace.
