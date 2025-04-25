Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s top diplomat says Moscow ‘ready to reach’ peace deal
Donald Trump says he is putting pressure on Russia for a truce deal
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said talks to end the war with Ukraine were "moving in the right direction" after Donald Trump insisted he is putting pressure on Vladimir Putin.
"We are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points – elements – of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," the top Russian diplomat said, according to an excerpt from an interview with CBS News.
His statement comes shortly after Mr Trump issued a rare rebuke against Russia for pounding Kyiv in the latest strikes that killed at least 12 people.
Mr Trump wrote on social media: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”
He later told reporters: “You have no idea what pressure I'm putting ... We're putting a lot of pressure. We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that.”
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview, said he wished Mr Trump would realise that “Russia is the aggressor” in the three-year-long war in Europe. “But you shouldn’t be saying that Ukraine … started this war," he said, referring to Mr Trump.
Breaking: Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine
Two people were killed and eight more were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said this morning.
"The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones," Serhiy Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that 11 drones were destroyed over the region.
Mr Lysak said that several fires had broken out in the city, posting a photo of a fire raging on some levels of a multi-storey building.
He said that six of the wounded were hospitalised while two others, including a 15-year-old girl, were treated on site.
Russia a 'long-term threat', says Nato chief
Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said after talks with Donald Trump that the US and its European allies agree that Russia is a long-term threat.
"We all agree in Nato that Russia is the long-term threat to Nato territory – to the whole of the Euro-Atlantic territory," Mr Rutte told reporters outside the White House.
He also said the US remained committed to Nato, even as Washington increasingly focuses on the Asia-Pacific region.
Zelensky says missile that struck Kyiv was North Korean
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the Russian missile that struck a residential building in Kyiv overnight and killed 12 people was supplied by North Korea.
A North Korean KN-23 missile hit a residential block in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's centre during a major aerial attack by Russia, Reuters reported, citing an Ukrainian military source.
"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Mr Zelensky said on X, without providing further details.
Russia made no comment on Mr Zelensky's remarks. Russia and North Korea have denied weapons transfers that would violate UN embargoes.
Trump says Russia has made ‘pretty big concession’ to peace
President Donald Trump has said Russia’s failure to forcibly seize and occupy the entirety of Ukraine’s territory amounts to a “pretty big concession” to Kyiv.
Speaking in the Oval Office during a bilateral meeting with Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Mr Trump insisted that he is putting pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin behind the scenes as reporters asked him what he would ask the Russian leader to give up to match the massive territorial concessions he has asked Ukraine to make as a way to find an end to Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the end of the Second World War.
Mr Trump replied: “Stopping the war, stopping [from] taking the whole country.”
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump says Russia made ‘pretty big concession’ to peace by not seizing all Ukraine
Zelensky wishes Trump would realise ‘Russia is the aggressor’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he wished Donald Trump would realise that “Russia is the aggressor” in the three-year-long war in Europe.
“We consider United States as a strong strategic partner with an influence, and we would really like to have peace through strength,” Mr Zelensky told Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro.
He added: "That would be useful with Russia so that the force would be toward Russia because they’re the aggressor."“I highly respect the fact that he’s searching for [peace]. That’s his approach,” he said, referring to Mr Trump.
“But you shouldn’t be saying that Ukraine … started this war. I believe that it’s painful for our people to hear. This is why we responded this way.”
Ukraine must have final say on deal, Starmer insists – contradicting Trump
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that Ukraine must be allowed to decide the terms of any peace deal with Russia, contradicting Donald Trump’s plans, it’s been reported.
The prime minister said the “courageous” Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, was not to blame for the failure to strike an agreement ending the war.
Sir Keir also refused to back US plans to formally recognise Crimea as Russian in any deal, and demanded that Moscow agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
In an interview with The Telegraph, he said: “We are at an intense stage in the negotiations.
“In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine.
“It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire.”
Top Russian diplomat says Moscow 'ready' for peace deal
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said talks to end the war with Ukraine were "moving in the right direction".
"... we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points – elements – of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," the top Russian diplomat said, according to an excerpt from an interview with CBS News.
"And we are busy with this exact process."
Mr Lavrov said the US president “did not spell out the elements of the deal, so it is not appropriate for me to do this".
Trump tells Putin to 'STOP'
Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least 12 people, in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare rebuke from US president Donald Trump, who told Vladimir Putin: "Vladimir, STOP!"
Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was applying "a lot of pressure" on Russia and reiterated his displeasure with the attack.
But he said significant progress had been made in peace negotiations and the Kremlin had made a "pretty big concession" by being open to "stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country," referring to Ukraine.
"This next few days is going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," Trump said. "I think we're going to make a deal ... I think we're getting very close."
