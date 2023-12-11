On Ukraine’s frontline, Kyiv’s troops know US funding is vital to keep them alive

Ukraine is firing thousands of shells a day on the frontlines against the forces of Vladimir Putin – and believes it needs to be firing thousands more to try and push back Russia's troops.

Speaking to soldiers on the frontline in the south and the east of Ukraine, two of the major theatres of battle, they have been calling for more ammunition and weapons for months. European weapons manufacturers suggest that Ukraine may need up to 1.5 million artillery shells a year. This requires money and time, two things that Kyiv believes it doesn't have enough of.

The EU has been seeking to ramp up production, as has the US. However, the bloc has said it will miss its target of having delivered 1 million shells by March. In terms of military aid, the US has offered £38bn, Germany £14.5bn and the UK £6bn, according to the Kiel Institute, which tracks military support. In terms of total funds EU nations and institutions have offered more than £113bn in total aid, with the US offering more than £60bn.