Watch live: Zelensky gives end-of-year address as Ukraine war continues
Watch live as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gives a year-end news conference on Tuesday, 19 December, as the war in Ukraine continues.
It comes after foreign secretary David Cameron, together with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes during a meeting in Paris.
The pledge was made as the British Ministry of Defence issued an intelligence update, in which it said it believes Russia has fired one of its prized hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time in months.
The MoD said they believed Russia had fired its first AS-24 KILLJOY air launched ballistic missile since August 2023.
It was dropped to attack Kyiv and the Starokostyantyniv military air base last Thursday, it added.
Vladimir Putin said Thursday there would be no peace in Ukraine until the Kremlin achieves its goals, which remain unchanged since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies