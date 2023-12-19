Watch live: Zelensky gives end-of-year address as Ukraine war continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gives a year-end news conference on Tuesday, 19 December, as the war in Ukraine continues.

It comes after foreign secretary David Cameron, together with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes during a meeting in Paris.

The pledge was made as the British Ministry of Defence issued an intelligence update, in which it said it believes Russia has fired one of its prized hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time in months.

The MoD said they believed Russia had fired its first AS-24 KILLJOY air launched ballistic missile since August 2023.

It was dropped to attack Kyiv and the Starokostyantyniv military air base last Thursday, it added.

Vladimir Putin said Thursday there would be no peace in Ukraine until the Kremlin achieves its goals, which remain unchanged since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.