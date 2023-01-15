Ukraine news – live: Toll from Russian strike on Dnipro rises to 20 as Sunak confirms tanks supply to Kyiv
Tanks announcement comes as Russia renews air strikes on Ukraine capital Kyiv
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
The death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 20, the regional governor said today.
“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.
Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after yesterday’s attack that injured at least 73, Mr Reznichenko said.
Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.
Earlier this week, Western officials warned Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.
Mr Zelensky said the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.
UK commits £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine
The UK have committed £2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russia.
The aid will help Ukraine defend against air attacks, fight on land, defend their shores, and be equipped for winter.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Ministry of Defence said: “Our commitment to Ukraine remains steadfast and we will match or exceed last year’s military support in 2023.”
Russia may raise upper conscription age to bolster reserves, says MoD
Russia are considering raising the upper age of routine military conscription from 27 to 30 in order to boost reserves, says the UK’s Ministry of Defence.
Russian State Duma Defense Committee chairman Andrey Kartapolov said extending the upper age limit would increase Russian forces by 30 per cent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously supported such a move.
NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity
NATO said Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity ” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory.
The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in Germany. Three of the aircraft will be sent Tuesday to an airbase near Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on a mission expected to last several weeks, the 30-nation alliance said in a statement.
20 killed in Russian attack on Dnipro
At least 20 people have been killed and 73 were injured during a Russian strike on the city of Dnipro.
The attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on 14 January has also left more than 40 people in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a morning Telegram post.
Ukraine says Russia cancels new prisoner exchange round
Russia has cancelled at the last minute yesterday a scheduled exchange of prisoners of war, the Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners said.
"Another round of exchange of prisoners was planned today with the Russian side," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram.
"However, it was cancelled at the last moment at the initiative of the Russian side."
‘This is what madness looks like’: Inside Putin’s endgame for Ukraine
As Russia claims to have seized the eastern town of Soledar after months of fighting, Bel Trew reports on what it means for Moscow’s invasion – and for the Ukrainians in the path of any further advance.
Russia killed 14 in fresh air strike, says Ukraine
Russia unleashed a wave of major attacks across Ukraine yesterday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 14 people in a missile strike on a nine-storey apartment building in Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said.
The attack comes after Britain became the first Western country to offer it the heavy tanks it has long been seeking.
Moscow warned it would only “intensify” the conflict.
ICYMI: Russia’s mercenary Wagner group ‘launch recruitment drive’
Attempts by the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group to try ando recruit soldiers in Serbia and elsewhere in the world is something that “cannot stand,” a senior US official has said.
State Department counselor Derek Chollet said he voiced these concerns during talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
“We have seen that the Wagner Group is seeking to recruit soldiers from Serbia and elsewhere and that’s something we think cannot stand,” he said.
Surgeons ‘remove unexploded grenade lodged in Ukrainian soldier’s chest’
Remarkable pictures show a hand grenade said to have been lodged in a Ukrainian soldier’s chest before surgeons removed it.
The unexploded device, just beneath the heart of the soldier, was taken out in the presence of two sappers to ensure the safety of the medical staff.
Read more here.
Death toll from Dnipro attack at 14
The death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 14, while rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors, the regional governor said today.
“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram.
Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after the yesterday afternoon attack that injured at last 64, Mr Reznichenko said.
