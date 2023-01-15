✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 20, the regional governor said today.

“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after yesterday’s attack that injured at least 73, Mr Reznichenko said.

Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.

Earlier this week, Western officials warned Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.

Mr Zelensky said the battle for the salt-mining town of Soledar in the country’s Donetsk region is still ongoing contrary to Russia’s claims.