Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens to defend the country from Russian forces and said weapons would be issued to everyone who comes forward.

Mr Zelensky told the nation "we are defending our country, we fight for our country and we protect our country" after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

In an address to the country following the attack ordered by Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian leader asked every fit military aged man to join the defence of the country, and said they would be armed.

Mr Zelensky said the enemy had suffered "serious losses”.

Separately, an adviser to the president said about 40 people have been killed so far in Russian attack on the country.

In his address to the nation, the Ukrainian president also appealed for blood donations for wounded soldiers.

Advising people to stay at home, he said "we are strong, we are ready for everything".

Ukraine has cut diplomatic ties with Russia, and introduced martial law in all territories, Mr Zelensky said earlier on Thursday.

