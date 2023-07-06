For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine may be deep in a bloody war with Russia, but that hasn’t stopped the authorities from aspiring to pull in tourists.

Hundreds of miles from the front line of fighting, in tranquil pristine forests in the west of the country, plans are being drawn up for a mega-ski resort, the largest in the country, expected to accommodate 65,000 visitors.

But environmentalists are intent on defending what they say is one of Europe’s most unspoilt and beautiful mountain landscapes, with meadows and lakes.

The ski complex idea was first unveiled in 2016 but since the war it has quietly expanded into plans for three resorts, in an area not far from the Romanian border and not targeted by Russian.

Authorities say it could create 5,000 jobs, and the government wants economic boost it would bring when the war is over.

And some locals want new jobs in an area that has resettled large numbers of war refugees.

Nearby Bukovel already has a ski resort (AFP via Getty Images)

An ecological group is warning the development in the Svydovets massif, with around 60 hotels, 120 restaurants, hundreds of cottages and more than 140 miles of new pistes, will wreck a region known for its biodiversity, with at least 93 endangered species, including brown bears and lynxes.

Members of the group fear the project would also put villages at risk of catastrophic flooding by accelerating deforestation.

The mountain pastures are home to endangered species (FreeSvydovets / Avtor Kostyantin Balabanov)

But amid claims of involvement by wealthy oligarchs and illegal logging in the country, opponents say the long-term costs for the environment and communities dwarf short-term economic benefits.

Iris Del Sol, of the Free Svydovets group, predicted the felling of swathes of trees, which are vital for absorbing rainwater, preventing flooding.

“There have been floods previously so bad a helicopter brought food to residents. This will increase the risk,” she said.

Brown bears will be under threat, say activists (AFP via Getty Images)

Destroying some of the richest biodiversity in Europe to create jobs was short-term thinking, she added.

The scheme has been delayed by a legal battle by Free Svydovets, which is now awaiting a date for a supreme court hearing.

And while war has raged in eastern Ukraine, in the west, village councils have approved two more resorts – Bystrytsia and Turbat. All three would be linked and with an existing resort at Bukovel. The four could accommodate 65,000 holidaymakers, it’s claimed.

Many war refugees have settled in Svydovets (Getty Images)

The group wrote to president Volodymyr Zelensky warning of the “irreversible” effect on primeval and ancient meadow forests.

They say other endangered species at risk include the Eurasian lynx, Eurasian eagle-owl and dozens of plants. And the Danube would “lose its main tributary”, which originates in Svydovets.

The organisation wants a nature reserve with low-impact tourism. The neighbouring Carpathian biosphere reserve forms part of the Unesco World Heritage and European Wildlife Network.

Wild horses in the mountains (Free Svydovets)

But President Zelensky, riding a high of popularity in Ukraine, hopes one day to host the winter Olympics, for which many more ski resorts would be needed.

The European Parliament has dubbed plans for a Svydovets winter sports venue unlawful.

The views of locals are unclear. “Many agree with us but do not dare go against the authorities or are subjected to the influence of their employers. They also fear the power of hidden investors,” activists claim.

The Independent has asked the government and local council to comment.