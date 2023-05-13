For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is set to advance its support of Ukraine’s military with the provision of ultra-long range Shadow Storm cruise missiles.

The Ministry of Defence announced the transfer on Thursday to boost Kyiv’s forces in the event of a Russian spring counteroffensive.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace did not say how many of the UK’s 700-1,000 missiles would be sent. The rockets are thought to cost £2 million each and the announcement came hours after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more western help as his country pushes to defeat Russia by the end of the year.

A statement from the department on Friday said: “Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, bilateral military assistance has been stepped up, with many allies for the first time supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine.”

The UK has committed £4.6 billion in arms, the second in the world behind the US ($37.6 billion), and is also hosting a training programme with the aim of training 30,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel by the end of 2023.

The announcement of the cruise missiles is the latest that Britain has pledged to support Ukraine as the war rages on. Here is what else has been given so far. All information was taken from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and was correct as of May 12.

Anti-tank missiles

Six-hundred Brimstone anti-tank missiles were pledged as part of a package in January 2023 (The Washington Post/Getty)

Six-hundred Brimstone anti-tank missiles were pledged as part of a package in January 2023 and by the end of March the total number of such weapons was at 3,615.

This is a mixture of next-generation light anti-tank weapons, which have a range of up to 600 metres and weigh just 12.5 kilograms and Javelin anti-tank missiles, which have double the range but are twice as heavy.

The Brimstone 1 missiles are typically used for firing on tanks, artillery units and landing craft and typically shot from aircraft, although they are being shot in Ukraine from modified trucks.

Defence missiles

UK has sent Starstreak anti-air missile systems, among other weapons (PA)

At the NATO and G7 leader’s meeting on March 24, Rishi Sunak announced a further 6,000 defensive missiles would be provided, including the Starstreak air defence system, which had been under consideration. These are semi-automatic anti-air missiles that travel at more than three times the speed of sound (3,100mph).

The amount of defensive lethal aid being provided would therefore more than double to be in excess of 10,000 missiles.

Artillery guns

(REUTERS)

As part of this latest package of assistance, a further 18 howitzer artillery guns and hundreds of additional aerial drones will also be donated

Air defence systems

On 13 October 2022, the MOD confirmed that it would donate hundreds more air defence missiles to Ukraine to protect against Russian missile strikes and to protect critical national infrastructure after Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks against civilian targets.

Armoured fighting vehicles

HMS Westminster firing Harpoon missiles at ex-USS Boone (MoD/Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

Following a visit to Kyiv by the prime minister, Downing Street also confirmed on April 9 that the UK would provide Ukraine with 120 armoured vehicles and new Harpoon anti-ship missile systems. At the end of April that was followed up with the gifting of several “Stormer” armoured vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers.

Antistructure munitions

Antistructure munitions were also included in the January 2023 bundle. These are shoulder-launched weapons capable of destroying buildings or bunkers.

M270 long-range multiple launch rocket systems

In June 2022, the MOD confirmed that it would provide Ukraine with three M270 multiple-launch rocket systems, and associated munitions. The M270 can strike targets up to 80km away with precision and is expected to offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces.

Artillery shells

In April, the MOD confirmed that the UK is set to provide more than 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine during 2023.

Tanks

Ukrainian pilots are to be trained by the UK to fly sophisticated Nato fighter planes in the latest show of support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

On January 14 the UK became one of the first allies to announce it would give main battle tanks to Ukraine. Described as “the start of a gear change in the UK’s support” a squadron of 14 Challenger II tanks, thousands of rounds of munitions, and associated armoured recovery and repair vehicles would be sent to Ukraine over the coming weeks.

In addition, hundreds of additional armoured vehicles, including the Bulldog armoured personnel carrier, have been pledged.

Also being used are the 12.7-tonne caterpillar-tracked Stormer HVM tanks used as mobile firing platforms for Starstreak missiles.

Self-propelled artillery

As part of the January 2023 announcements, which the MOD called “the most significant package of combat power to date”, 30 AS-90 self-propelled guns were pledged.

Cruise missiles

In May, the government announced that it would provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles, which are a long-range precision strike capability. The UK is the first country to provide Ukraine with missiles with a range sufficient to strike targets anywhere in the country.

Light anti-armour weapons

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in January that, in addition to the existing support being provided, the UK would provide a new security assistance package “to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities”, including the provision of light, anti-armour weapons.

Air defence systems

Last October, the MOD confirmed that it would donate hundreds more air defence missiles to Ukraine to protect against Russian missile strikes and to protect critical national infrastructure after Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks against civilian targets. Seventy will be AMRAAM rockets, for use with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) being provided by the United States. The AMRAAM rockets are the first capability pledged by the UK capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

As part of this latest package of assistance, a further 18 howitzer artillery guns and hundreds of additional aerial drones will also be donated. During a visit to Kyiv on 19 November, the prime minister announced “a major new package” of air defence support. The UK will provide 125 anti-aircraft guns and counter-drone technology, including radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.

Non-lethal aid

The UK has also provided over 200,000 items of non-lethal aid, including unmanned aerial systems, body armour, helmets, night vision equipment, mine detection equipment, medical equipment and winter clothing.

In November 2022, the MOD confirmed that the first of three retired Sea King search and rescue helicopters had been delivered to Ukraine.

Drones are also being deployed to deliver medical supplies, food and ammunition to frontline troops when other (manned) means might prove too conspicuous and likely to draw Russian fire and therefore too dangerous.

These heavy-duty models can carry a 68kg load as far as 43 miles, spending 36 minutes in the air at any one stretch.