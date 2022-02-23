AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MILITARY-POISONED PAST — For nearly 80 years, recruits reporting to central California’s Fort Ord considered themselves the lucky ones, privileged to live and work amid sparkling seas, sandy dunes and sage-covered hills. But there was an underside. Dozens of chemicals, some that cause cancer, have been found in the base’s drinking water and soil. Hundreds of sick veterans — especially those with rare blood cancers — worry that their health problems might be tied to toxic exposures there. By Martha Mendoza, Juliet Linderman, and Jason Dearen. SENT: 3,560 words, photos, video. An abridged version will be available later. With MILITARY-POISONED PAST-KEY FINDINGS.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Aamer Madhani and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,350 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST; UKRAINE-TENSIONS-THINGS TO KNOW. For full coverage of Ukraine.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-GLOBAL-REACTION — World leaders seek to back up their tough words over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war. By Foster Klug. SENT: 930 words, photos.

UKRAINE-THE BIGGEST LOSER — The threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy, and many Ukrainians are asking why they are the ones suffering instead of Russia. The pressure from Russian troops has closed international offices, canceled flights and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to dry up within weeks. Ukrainian officials say the economic destabilization is a pillar of the “hybrid war” Russia is waging. By Lori Hinnant. SENT: 980 words, photos.

OLYMPICS-LEAVING ASIA — The Olympics have said goodbye to Asia after a star-crossed run, and it’s unclear when they’ll be back after hosting four of the last eight Games. The earliest the Summer Games could return is 2036, and the favorite could be the world’s most populous country. But don't think China again. Think about India. India’s population is expected to overtake China’s 1.4 billion in the next decade, and it’s lobbying for the western city of Ahmedabad as the host city for 2036 with events elsewhere including New Delhi. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-GENDER WAR — As South Korea enters a bitter presidential race, Hong Hee-jin is one of many young women who feel that the country’s politics has become dominated by discrimination against women, even outright misogyny. By Juwon Park, Kim Tong-Hyung and Kim Jung Yoon. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

MATERNAL MORTALITY — Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 430 words, photo.

US HOUSE CANDIDATE-APOLOGY — U.S. House candidate sorry for intoxication during sleepover. SENT: 400 words, photo.

OBIT-MARK LANEGAN — Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57. SENT: 600 words, photo.

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM BAN — Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban. SENT: 590 words.

SKYDIVING INSTRUCTOR KILLED — Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open. SENT: 80 words.

HAWAII-HELICOPTER CRASH — U.S. Navy: Four dead in Hawaii crash of contractor’s helicopter. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SOUTH KOREA — In a long-awaited announcement, South Korean health officials have approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for the country’s unvaccinated younger children, expanding its immunization program in face of a massive omicron outbreak that’s beginning to push up hospitalizations and deaths. SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-IMMUNITY — Experts say it's not likely that the highly transmissible omicron variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity against the virus. By Science Writer Victoria Milko. SENT: 310 words, illustration.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAMBODIA — Cambodia began vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds with Chinese-made Sinovac shots after finding young children accounting for many new infections. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-VACANCY — Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House reiterated that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AHMAUD-ARBERY-HATE-CRIMES — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-THE EMANCIPATOR — America’s first newspaper dedicated to advocating for the end of slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism. SENT: 850 words, photos.

NATION’S CAPITAL-TRUCKER CONVOY — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BREONNA TAYLOR-EX-OFFICER’S TRIAL — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police, the only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched raid will stand trial for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. SENT: 250 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — The jury hearing the case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights needs only to get instructions from the judge before starting deliberations. SENT: 950 words, photos. UPCOMING: Court resumes at 10 a.m.

IRAN NUCLEAR-EXPLAINER — While the world’s attention has been focused on Ukraine, the Biden administration also has been racing with world powers toward restoring the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ISRAEL-CARGO CONVERSIONS — Israel's state-owned aerospace company is cashing in on e-commerce by converting grounded passenger jets to cargo planes for global giants like Amazon and DHL. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC — The U.S. and France criticized mercenaries in the Central African Republic from the Russian security company Wagner, accusing them of executing civilians, attacking U.N. peacekeepers and targeting predominantly Muslim communities in their military operations. SENT: 720 words.

RIGHT TO REPAIR-SUBARU — Many New Englanders were surprised when Massachusetts dealerships started selling Subaru's line of 2022 vehicles without a key ingredient: in-car wireless technology that connects drivers to music, navigation, roadside assistance and crash-avoiding sensors. By Technology Writer Matt O'Brien. UPCOMING: 1,080 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ITALY-ENERGY-ADOPT-A-BILL — Local leaders in Florence, regarded as the birthplace of the Renaissance, are concerned with more mundane matters: paying the bills. SENT: 710 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS— Asian stock markets rebounded after Wall Street slid on anxiety over Putin’s authorization to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 430 words, photos.

UN-WILDFIRES — A warming planet and changes to land use patterns mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing spikes in unhealthy smoke pollution and other problems that governments are ill prepared to confront, according to a U.N. report. SENT: 310 words, photo.

MICKELSON APOLOGY — Phil Mickelson apologized for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

LOCKOUT LOSSES — Major leaguers would combine to lose about $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular season schedule. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum: SENT: 730 words. UPCOMING: Photo.

