Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky gets standing ovation after UN speech

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska could be seen smiling as delegates in New York applauded her husband

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 22 September 2022 00:02
Comments

Full speech: Zelensky tells UN Ukraine is ready for ‘true, honest and fair peace’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from United Nations diplomats after giving a virtual speech in which he outlined a five-point “formula for peace.”

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska could be seen smiling as delegates to the United Nations General Assembly warmly applaud her husband following his address on Wednesday evening.

In his address to the 77th session of the UNGA, Mr Zelensky spoke out against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of his country, which is now into its seventh month.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska smiles as delegates to the United Nations General Assembly applaud her husband, Volodymyr Zelensky

(REUTERS)

Mr Zelensky told the UNGA that his country was “ready for peace” and added that his plan sets out the “preconditions for peace” and could work for “everyone who may find themselves in similar circumstances.”

He told diplomats that his plan included “punishment for aggression, protection of life, restoration of security and territorial integrity, security guarantees and determination to defend oneself.”

Mr Zelensky, who appeared in his trademark olive green t-shirt, also said in his speech that Ukraine would eventually force all Russian troops from its borders.

Recommended

“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said. “But we need time.”

The UNGA voted last week to allow the speech to be given by a video link because of the continued conflict in the country.

Mr Zelensky’s speech came after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists to fight in the heavily-depleted Russian forces in Ukraine.

It is the first call-up of its kind in Russia since World War II and was met with some level of opposition in the country.

Russian independent human rights group OVD-Info says that more than 1,000 protesters have been arrested following Mr Putin’s announcement.

US president Joe Biden also focussed on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine in his own speech on Wednesday.

Recommended

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” said Mr Biden.

“If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in