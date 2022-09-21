Jump to content

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat

Right-wing politician claimed that her constituents cared more about impeaching Joe Biden

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 21 September 2022 21:39
Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.

But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.

The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.

“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it is not this country’s border, it is Ukraine’s border,” she said.

“And while we are all concerned and we care very much about what is happening to the people of Ukraine and are praying for them daily, I have voted no to every single penny going to a proxy war with Russia, Biden’s war with Russia.

“I believe our American tax dollars need only to be used for this country while we have so many problems, security crises.”

She then complained that Congress was “being lobbied this week not by the American people but by people in support of Ukraine, people from Ukraine.”

And she explained that Andrey Liscovich, the President of the Ukraine Defense Fund, had visited her office to try and speak with her to try and get her to back increased military aid to the country.

“It doesn’t matter who the president of the United States is, I have a major issue with billions and billions, tens of billions of America’s hard-earned dollars being spent for another country’s border, for a proxy war with Russia, nuclear Russia, when this administration could care less about our own southern border.”

She then showed off the Russian shell that had been left for her and said it had been fired near a Ukrainian nuclear facility.

“I have no idea if this is contaminated,” she complained as she showed a map of Georgia’s 14th district, which she represents.

“All of these people here are not calling my office, in fact, they are not coming to my office begging me to send $11.7bn to Ukraine,” she said.

And she claimed that the most important issue to her voters was actually impeaching Joe Biden.

“The most calls I have got this week from my district and other people across the country is - impeach Joe Biden,” she said.

