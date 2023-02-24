Putin ‘sacrificing soldiers for own vanity’ and is suffering ‘huge losses’ in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said Russia is “sacrificing its own soldiers” for the vanity of Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Mr Wallace said the good guys will win in the end.

The Tory minister added that Russia has been forced to adopt a “meat-grinder approach” after its forces failed to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio that the Russian army was suffering “huge losses” on the battlefield for very little gain in territory.

He said: “It will move effectively to a meat-grinder approach where it just keeps sacrificing its own soldiers for the vanity of the Kremlin

“That’s why we see huge losses amongst the Russian army and only gains, where we see gains, in metres not miles.”

Asked whether the “good guys” are going to win he said: “Yes” and highlighted heavy losses suffered by Putin’s forces.

“It’s 365 days now, and [Russia] is an isolated country. Everyone, friend and foe, tried to persuade president Putin not to do this.”

Mr Wallace also said that Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet fighters to Ukraine.

Nato allies have been reluctant to release modern western warplanes to Kyiv, arguing that it will take too long to train aircrew.

Mr Wallace added: “The other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets - MiG 29s or Su-24s - if they wish to donate we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result.

“They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where of course Ukraine isn't.”

President Zelensky said Vladimir Putin will be defeated this year (Sputnik)

His comments come as Britain has imposed an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine, foreign secretary James Cleverly announced.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the internationally co-ordinated package of sanctions includes aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military industrial complex.

Russia faces fresh sanctions on equipment it has used on the battlefield (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The UK is also sanctioning senior executives at the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, as well as bosses at Russia's two largest defence companies and four banks.

Mr Cleverly said: "Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia but they cannot do it alone. That is why we must do more to help

Mr Wallace also played down concerns that China could start supplying arms to Russia to support its faltering war effort.

China has abstained in votes in UN about Russia’s war (AP)

“It can't help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law and the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes,” he said.

“But I am also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this to stop. Ultimately China knows that Russia's behaviour has been de-stabilising.”

Mr Wallace said it was telling that China had abstained in votes in the United Nations rather than support its Russian ally.

“If your big neighbour doesn't vote actively in support of you it is sending a strong message to President Putin that this is unwise and a folly and that he should cease.”